2026 World Cup Venues

Venues announced by FIFA on Thursday for the 2026 World Cup, based on the bid book submitted by the united bid of the U.S., Canada and Mexican soccer federations. Capacities are estimated in the bid unless noted:
|City
|Venue
|Capacity
|Opened
|Surface-g
|Type
|Arlington, Texas
|AT&T
|Stadium
|80,415
|2009
|Artificial
|Retractable
|Atlanta
|Mercedes-Benz
|Stadium
|65,085
|2017
|Artificial
|Retractable
|East Rutherford, N.J.
|MetLife
|Stadium
|74,895-y
|2010
|Artificial
|Open
|Foxborough, Mass.
|Gillette
|Stadium
|60,335
|2002
|Artificial
|Open
|Houston
|NRG
|Stadium
|62,444
|2002
|Artificial
|Retractable
|Inglewood, Calif.
|SoFi
|Stadium
|70,000-x
|2020
|Artificial
|Fixed
|roof
|Kansas City, Mo.
|Arrowhead
|Stadium
|69,070
|1972
|Grass
|Open
|Miami Gardens, Fla.
|Hard
|Rock
|Stadium
|60,404
|1987
|Grass
|Open
|Philadelphia
|Lincoln
|Financial
|Field
|62,123
|2003
|Artificial
|Open
|Santa Clara, Calif.
|Levi’s
|Stadium
|61,198
|2014
|Grass
|Open
|Seattle
|Lumen
|Field
|61,812
|2002
|Artificial
|Open
|Canada
|Toronto
|BMO
|Field
|45,000
|2007
|Hybrid
|Open
|Vancouver, British Columbia
|B.C.
|Place
|54,405-x
|1983
|Artificial
|Open
|Mexico
|Guadalajara
|Estadio
|Akron
|42,542
|2010
|Grass
|Open
|Mexico City
|Estadio
|Azteca
|75,243-z
|1966
|Grass
|Open
|Monterrey
|Estadio
|BBVA
|47,662
|2015
|Grass
|Open
x-stadium not in original bid, capacity taken from other sources
y-figure is for opening and final match, other matches 74,000 to 77,000
z-figure is for opening match, other matches 77,000 to 80,000
g-bid envisions all venues converted to grass for tournament
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.