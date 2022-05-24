RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russia still bogged down in Ukraine 3 months later | Philippine President Duterte criticizes Putin | Russian sentenced for war crimes
Zarate leads North Carolina past Clemson 9-2 in ACC tourney

The Associated Press

May 24, 2022, 10:43 PM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Leadoff batter Angel Zarate reached base five times, scoring four runs, to spark No. 8 seed North Carolina to a 9-2 victory over No. 12 seed Clemson in first-round pool play at the ACC Tournament on Tuesday.

Clemson (35-22) will play No. 1 seed Virginia Tech (40-11) on Thursday. North Carolina (35-19) will play Virginia Tech on Friday to conclude pool play.

Zarate had a double, three singles and drew a walk for the Tar Heels. He singled home a run in the fifth inning to give the Tar Heels an 8-1 lead. Danny Serretti and Vance Honeycutt both drove in two runs.

Max Carlson (2-2) allowed one run on six hits in six innings, striking out four to get the win.

Mack Anglin (6-6) took the loss for the Tigers. He surrendered seven runs — five earned — on seven hits and four walks in four innings. Will Taylor had two hits and an RBI.

