RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Polish leader visit Kyiv | Belarusians fight for Ukraine | Fear for POWs as Russia takes Mariupol
Home » Sports » Yueill's goal helps Earthquakes…

Yueill’s goal helps Earthquakes net 1-1 tie with Sporting KC

The Associated Press

May 22, 2022, 10:02 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Jackson Yueill scored one minute into the second half to help the San Jose Earthquakes earn a 1-1 draw with Sporting Kansas City on Sunday.

Jamiro Monteiro got an assist on the equalizer for San Jose (3-5-5).

Johnny Russell scored in the 45th minute to give Sporting KC (3-7-4) the lead at halftime. Sporting KC picked up just its second point away from home this season.

The Earthquakes outshot Sporting KC 18-5 with a 5-2 edge in shots on goal.

JT Marcinkowski saved one of the two shots he faced for the Earthquakes. Tim Melia made four saves for Sporting KC.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

Hundreds of IRS employees wrongfully accessed taxpayer information over last 10 years

CISA issues rare emergency directive as ‘critical’ cyber vulnerabilities emerge

IRS’ quick wins by procurement, finance demonstrate power, value of RPA

First HHS chief AI officer sees promise in 100 AI use cases, but challenges moving them forward

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up