West Ham boosts bid for Europa spot by beating Norwich 4-0

The Associated Press

May 8, 2022, 11:38 AM

NORWICH, England (AP) — Said Benrahma’s double helped West Ham to a 4-0 victory over Norwich on Sunday that boosted the east London club’s bid to overtake Manchester United and qualify for the Europa League.

Benrahma, who replaced Tomas Soucek in the only outfield change from Thursday night’s Europa League semifinal loss at Eintracht Frankfurt, netted his first goal in the 12th minute with a deflected shot that slipped under goalkeeper Tim Krul.

Another error from Krul helped Michail Antonio score in the 30th before Benrahma netted again in first-half stoppage time on a rare start for the Algeria winger.

Manuel Lanzini added the fourth from the penalty spot in the 65th after the ball hit the arm of Jacob Sorensen.

West Ham remains in seventh place — enough for Europa Conference League qualification — but David Moyes’ side is only three points from sixth place with two games remaining and one in hand on Man United in the final Europa League spot.

Last-place Norwich has already been relegated.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

