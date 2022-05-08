RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Last women and children evacuated from steel mill | Jill Biden meets with Ukrainian moms | How Russia is using hunger as a weapon in Ukraine | Russia marks Victory Day in WWII
Home » Sports » Wells Fargo Championship Par Scores

Wells Fargo Championship Par Scores

The Associated Press

May 8, 2022, 6:56 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Sunday

At TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm

Potomac, Md.

Purse: $9 million

Yardage: 7,160; Par: 70

Final Round

Max Homa (500), $1,620,000 67-66-71-68—272 -8
Keegan Bradley (208), $681,000 70-65-67-72—274 -6
Matt Fitzpatrick (208), $681,000 68-68-71-67—274 -6
Cameron Young (208), $681,000 68-71-69-66—274 -6
Rory McIlroy (110), $369,000 67-73-68-68—276 -4
Lanto Griffin (92), $303,750 70-69-71-67—277 -3
Stephan Jaeger (92), $303,750 67-71-73-66—277 -3
Anirban Lahiri (92), $303,750 68-68-70-71—277 -3
Stewart Cink (68), $218,250 66-73-74-65—278 -2
James Hahn (68), $218,250 66-68-72-72—278 -2
Brian Harman (68), $218,250 69-66-73-70—278 -2
Mackenzie Hughes (68), $218,250 66-73-72-67—278 -2
J.T. Poston (68), $218,250 68-69-74-67—278 -2
Adam Schenk (68), $218,250 69-68-73-68—278 -2
Jason Day (50), $141,750 63-67-79-70—279 -1
Kurt Kitayama (50), $141,750 67-67-76-69—279 -1
C.T. Pan (50), $141,750 68-71-70-70—279 -1
Chez Reavie (50), $141,750 69-71-72-67—279 -1
Nick Taylor (50), $141,750 67-73-69-70—279 -1
Jhonattan Vegas (50), $141,750 68-69-72-70—279 -1
Corey Conners (40), $98,100 69-71-70-70—280 E
Rickie Fowler (40), $98,100 66-72-74-68—280 E
Sergio Garcia (40), $98,100 67-71-74-68—280 E
Chad Ramey (40), $98,100 69-66-73-72—280 E
Ryan Armour (32), $69,150 72-67-76-66—281 +1
Luke Donald (32), $69,150 71-68-75-67—281 +1
Kyoung-Hoon Lee (32), $69,150 66-73-70-72—281 +1
Denny McCarthy (32), $69,150 65-69-74-73—281 +1
Austin Smotherman (32), $69,150 68-71-73-69—281 +1
Matthew Wolff (32), $69,150 65-73-70-73—281 +1
Luke List (24), $55,013 68-66-74-74—282 +2
Justin Lower (24), $55,013 68-70-76-68—282 +2
Matthew NeSmith (24), $55,013 67-72-75-68—282 +2
Turk Pettit (0), $55,013 67-72-71-72—282 +2
Russell Knox (21), $47,925 68-72-72-71—283 +3
Troy Merritt (21), $47,925 71-69-71-72—283 +3
Michael Gligic (18), $41,850 71-69-71-73—284 +4
Tyrrell Hatton (18), $41,850 70-66-76-72—284 +4
Si Woo Kim (18), $41,850 67-72-70-75—284 +4
Scott Piercy (18), $41,850 67-71-73-73—284 +4
Tony Finau (13), $33,750 69-69-74-73—285 +5
Russell Henley (13), $33,750 68-72-74-71—285 +5
Hank Lebioda (13), $33,750 68-70-73-74—285 +5
Rory Sabbatini (13), $33,750 67-69-77-72—285 +5
Dawie Van der Walt (13), $33,750 69-70-76-70—285 +5
Dylan Frittelli (10), $26,670 71-69-74-72—286 +6
David Lingmerth (10), $26,670 71-69-72-74—286 +6
Chase Seiffert (10), $26,670 67-73-74-72—286 +6
Kelly Kraft (9), $23,490 70-70-74-73—287 +7
Matt Kuchar (9), $23,490 67-73-73-74—287 +7
Paul Barjon (7), $21,762 65-74-76-73—288 +8
Joel Dahmen (7), $21,762 64-75-76-73—288 +8
Peter Malnati (7), $21,762 67-73-77-71—288 +8
Ben Martin (7), $21,762 68-70-76-74—288 +8
Brendan Steele (7), $21,762 68-70-78-72—288 +8
Abraham Ancer (6), $20,790 69-68-76-76—289 +9
Callum Tarren (6), $20,790 65-74-77-73—289 +9
Camilo Villegas (6), $20,790 69-69-75-76—289 +9
Ben Kohles (5), $20,340 67-72-75-76—290 +10
Henrik Norlander (5), $20,340 70-69-75-76—290 +10
Martin Laird (5), $20,070 70-69-76-76—291 +11
Kevin Chappell (5), $19,800 70-69-79-75—293 +13
Dylan Wu (5), $19,800 66-73-76-78—293 +13
Taylor Moore (4), $19,440 69-71-79-76—295 +15
Michael Thompson (4), $19,440 71-69-82-73—295 +15

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Navy investigating rash of suicides aboard USS George Washington

TSP participants ‘need not be concerned’ about pause in investment changes

DeJoy: Expect USPS mail prices to keep going up at an ‘uncomfortable rate’

Outgoing intelligence community data chief previews forthcoming data strategy

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up