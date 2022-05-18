RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Easing food crisis from war | Finland, Sweden apply to join NATO | Interrogation for surrendered Ukrainian soldiers | Europe's push to cut Russian gas
USSF labor agreements, bonus

The Associated Press

May 18, 2022, 2:04 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — Bonus provisions in the collective bargaining agreements through December 2028 announced Wednesday by the U.S. Soccer Federation with the U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team Players Association and the U.S. National Soccer Team Players Association:

Roster fee, per friendly $8,000
Roster fee, competitive match 10,000
Friendly win bonus, FIFA rank 1-25 + Canada 10,000
Friendly draw bonus, FIFA rank 1-25 + Canada 3,000
Friendly win bonus, FIFA rank 26+ 5,000
Friendly draw bonus, FIFA rank 26+ 2,000
Friendly tournament title bonus (2022 only) 10,000
Gold Cup, Nations League, Olympics win bonus 12,000
Gold Cup, Nations League, Olympics draw bonus 4,000
Major tournament qualifier win bonus 14,000
Major tournament qualifier draw bonus 4,000
Olympic gold bonus 36,000
Olympic silver bonus 24,000
Olympic bronze bonus 18,000

For 2022-23 World Cups, players to split 90% of FIFA prize money

For 2027-28 World Cups, players to split 90% of FIFA prize money

Note: (Olympic bonuses apply only to women, since FIFA does not allow men’s national teams to play in Olympics and the men’s youth national teams are not unionized.)

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

