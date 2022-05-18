USSF labor agreements, bonus

CHICAGO (AP) — Bonus provisions in the collective bargaining agreements through December 2028 announced Wednesday by the U.S. Soccer Federation…

CHICAGO (AP) — Bonus provisions in the collective bargaining agreements through December 2028 announced Wednesday by the U.S. Soccer Federation with the U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team Players Association and the U.S. National Soccer Team Players Association:

Roster fee, per friendly $8,000 Roster fee, competitive match 10,000 Friendly win bonus, FIFA rank 1-25 + Canada 10,000 Friendly draw bonus, FIFA rank 1-25 + Canada 3,000 Friendly win bonus, FIFA rank 26+ 5,000 Friendly draw bonus, FIFA rank 26+ 2,000 Friendly tournament title bonus (2022 only) 10,000 Gold Cup, Nations League, Olympics win bonus 12,000 Gold Cup, Nations League, Olympics draw bonus 4,000 Major tournament qualifier win bonus 14,000 Major tournament qualifier draw bonus 4,000 Olympic gold bonus 36,000 Olympic silver bonus 24,000 Olympic bronze bonus 18,000

For 2022-23 World Cups, players to split 90% of FIFA prize money

For 2027-28 World Cups, players to split 90% of FIFA prize money

Note: (Olympic bonuses apply only to women, since FIFA does not allow men’s national teams to play in Olympics and the men’s youth national teams are not unionized.)

