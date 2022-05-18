RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Uncertainty for surrendering Mariupol troops | Russian soldier pleads guilty | Hope for Ukraine grain deal
Ruidiaz, Frei lead Sounders to 1-0 victory over Dynamo

The Associated Press

May 18, 2022, 11:07 PM

HOUSTON (AP) — Raul Ruidiaz scored in the 28th minute and Stefan Frei made it stand up to lead the Seattle Sounders to a 1-0 victory over the Houston Dynamo on Wednesday.

Alex Roldan had an assist on Ruidiaz’s game-winner for the Sounders (4-5-1). Roldan’s assist came at the end of a 22-pass attack.

Both teams finished the match a man down. Houston lost Adalberto Carrasquilla in the 54th minute after a second yellow card. Roldan exited in the 82nd minute after drawing a second yellow.

The Dynamo (4-5-3) outshot Seattle 11-8, but the Sounders had a 3-2 advantage in shots on goal.

Frei saved both of the shots he faced. Steve Clark saved two of the three shots he faced for the Dynamo.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

