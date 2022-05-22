RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Polish leader visit Kyiv | Belarusians fight for Ukraine | Fear for POWs as Russia takes Mariupol
Home » Sports » Rios' late goal lifts…

Rios’ late goal lifts Charlotte over Vancouver 2-1

The Associated Press

May 22, 2022, 7:27 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Daniel Rios scored on a tap-in in the 85th minute to send Charlotte FC to a 2-1 victory over the Vancouver Whitecaps on Sunday.

Vancouver (3-7-2) grabbed a 1-0 lead just two minutes into the match when Tosaint Ricketts took advantage of a Christian Fuchs miscue in the box to find the back of the net.

Charlotte (5-7-1) answered in the 8th minute when Andre Shinyashiki snuck a header past Vancouver’s Max Anchor, who was an emergency starter because of injuries. Cristian Ortiz had an assist on Rios’ match-winner.

Charlotte outshot the Whitecaps 10-6 but Vancouver had a 4-3 edge in shots on goal.

Kristijan Kahlina made three saves for Charlotte.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

GSA sees positive feedback on reentry, but deputy administrator says there’s ‘still a lot to learn’

IRS’ quick wins by procurement, finance demonstrate power, value of RPA

First HHS chief AI officer sees promise in 100 AI use cases, but challenges moving them forward

How agencies can recruit better job candidates with skills-based approach

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up