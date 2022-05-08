Ricketts scores in 90th minute, Whitecaps beat Toronto 1-0

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Tosaint Ricketts scored in the 90th minute to give the Vancouver Whitecaps a 1-0 victory…

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Tosaint Ricketts scored in the 90th minute to give the Vancouver Whitecaps a 1-0 victory over Toronto FC 1-0 on Sunday.

Ricketts tucked the ball past goalkeeper Alex Bono after fellow substitute Lucas Cavallini broke past a defender to fire a pass across the face of the goal.

Vancouver (2-6-1) ended a three game losing streak. Toronto fell to 3-6-2.

