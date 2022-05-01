RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Pelosi meets Zelenskyy in Kyiv | Mariupol plant evacuations | Zelenskyy: Russian soldiers 'can still save his own life' | Va. breweries help Ukraine
Richarlison scores, throws flare as Everton beats Chelsea

The Associated Press

May 1, 2022, 11:05 AM

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Richarlison threw a lit flare back toward the Everton fans after picking it up from the field while celebrating scoring and securing a 1-0 victory over Chelsea on Sunday that helped his team’s push to avoid relegation from the Premier League.

Everton moved two points from safety with five matches remaining and a game in hand over both Leeds and Burnley.

The goal came 59 seconds into the second half at Goodison Park. Richarlison and Demarai Gray pressured Chelsea defender Cesar Azpilicueta into losing possession and the Brazilian benefited by sweeping a shot past goalkeeper Edouard Mendy.

Chelsea remained third in the standings despite losing to the team managed by its former player and coach, Frank Lampard.

