Regions Tradition Par Scores

The Associated Press

May 14, 2022, 5:40 PM

Saturday

At Greystone GC

Birmingham, Ala.

Purse: $2.5 million

Yardage: 7,249; Par: 72

Third Round

Steve Stricker 65-68-66—199 -17
Steven Alker 68-69-65—202 -14
Miguel Angel Jimenez 67-70-67—204 -12
Stuart Appleby 68-69-68—205 -11
Padraig Harrington 69-66-70—205 -11
Glen Day 69-70-67—206 -10
Ernie Els 68-68-70—206 -10
Rod Pampling 68-70-69—207 -9
David Branshaw 71-67-70—208 -8
Tim Petrovic 71-68-69—208 -8
Gene Sauers 71-70-67—208 -8
Billy Andrade 70-70-69—209 -7
Marco Dawson 71-69-69—209 -7
Colin Montgomerie 72-68-69—209 -7
David Toms 69-71-69—209 -7
Alex Cejka 69-74-66—209 -7
Steve Flesch 71-67-72—210 -6
Wes Short 67-73-70—210 -6
Ken Tanigawa 68-70-72—210 -6
Doug Barron 74-68-69—211 -5
Paul Broadhurst 70-72-69—211 -5
Darren Clarke 72-71-68—211 -5
Shane Bertsch 68-73-71—212 -4
Ken Duke 69-69-74—212 -4
Joe Durant 69-73-70—212 -4
Paul Goydos 75-67-70—212 -4
Jerry Kelly 74-68-70—212 -4
Stephen Leaney 71-71-70—212 -4
Billy Mayfair 72-69-71—212 -4
Scott McCarron 70-65-77—212 -4
Scott Verplank 70-72-70—212 -4
Woody Austin 73-70-70—213 -3
Chris DiMarco 73-75-65—213 -3
Kirk Triplett 71-71-71—213 -3
K.J. Choi 69-73-72—214 -2
Lee Janzen 73-69-72—214 -2
Jeff Maggert 71-75-68—214 -2
Robert Allenby 75-70-70—215 -1
Scott Dunlap 74-73-68—215 -1
John Huston 73-71-71—215 -1
Brett Quigley 73-70-72—215 -1
Jeff Sluman 73-69-73—215 -1
Kevin Sutherland 75-69-71—215 -1
Cameron Beckman 71-71-74—216 E
Retief Goosen 69-73-74—216 E
David McKenzie 68-76-72—216 E
Rocco Mediate 74-74-68—216 E
Tim Herron 73-70-74—217 +1
Brandt Jobe 71-74-72—217 +1
Dicky Pride 70-73-74—217 +1
David Frost 75-71-72—218 +2
Brian Gay 70-69-79—218 +2
Scott Parel 72-75-71—218 +2
Stephen Dodd 75-73-71—219 +3
Gary Hallberg 72-76-71—219 +3
Rob Labritz 72-75-72—219 +3
Mike Weir 72-74-73—219 +3
Tom Byrum 72-72-76—220 +4
Matt Gogel 73-75-72—220 +4
Kent Jones 78-71-71—220 +4
Robert Karlsson 75-72-73—220 +4
Mark O’Meara 74-70-76—220 +4
Steve Pate 78-69-73—220 +4
Stephen Ames 76-73-72—221 +5
David Duval 71-74-76—221 +5
Spike McRoy 79-71-72—222 +6
Jose Maria Olazabal 72-70-80—222 +6
Joey Sindelar 73-78-71—222 +6
Corey Pavin 78-71-74—223 +7
Tom Lehman 73-77-75—225 +9
Tom Pernice 75-75-76—226 +10
Jim Furyk 75-76-76—227 +11
John Senden 81-72-76—229 +13
Steve Jones 78-78-76—232 +16
Larry Mize 80-78-74—232 +16
John Daly 68-72-DQ

Sports

