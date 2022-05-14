Regions Tradition Par Scores

Saturday At Greystone GC Birmingham, Ala. Purse: $2.5 million Yardage: 7,249; Par: 72 Third Round Steve Stricker 65-68-66—199 -17 Steven…

Saturday

At Greystone GC

Birmingham, Ala.

Purse: $2.5 million

Yardage: 7,249; Par: 72

Third Round

Steve Stricker 65-68-66—199 -17 Steven Alker 68-69-65—202 -14 Miguel Angel Jimenez 67-70-67—204 -12 Stuart Appleby 68-69-68—205 -11 Padraig Harrington 69-66-70—205 -11 Glen Day 69-70-67—206 -10 Ernie Els 68-68-70—206 -10 Rod Pampling 68-70-69—207 -9 David Branshaw 71-67-70—208 -8 Tim Petrovic 71-68-69—208 -8 Gene Sauers 71-70-67—208 -8 Billy Andrade 70-70-69—209 -7 Marco Dawson 71-69-69—209 -7 Colin Montgomerie 72-68-69—209 -7 David Toms 69-71-69—209 -7 Alex Cejka 69-74-66—209 -7 Steve Flesch 71-67-72—210 -6 Wes Short 67-73-70—210 -6 Ken Tanigawa 68-70-72—210 -6 Doug Barron 74-68-69—211 -5 Paul Broadhurst 70-72-69—211 -5 Darren Clarke 72-71-68—211 -5 Shane Bertsch 68-73-71—212 -4 Ken Duke 69-69-74—212 -4 Joe Durant 69-73-70—212 -4 Paul Goydos 75-67-70—212 -4 Jerry Kelly 74-68-70—212 -4 Stephen Leaney 71-71-70—212 -4 Billy Mayfair 72-69-71—212 -4 Scott McCarron 70-65-77—212 -4 Scott Verplank 70-72-70—212 -4 Woody Austin 73-70-70—213 -3 Chris DiMarco 73-75-65—213 -3 Kirk Triplett 71-71-71—213 -3 K.J. Choi 69-73-72—214 -2 Lee Janzen 73-69-72—214 -2 Jeff Maggert 71-75-68—214 -2 Robert Allenby 75-70-70—215 -1 Scott Dunlap 74-73-68—215 -1 John Huston 73-71-71—215 -1 Brett Quigley 73-70-72—215 -1 Jeff Sluman 73-69-73—215 -1 Kevin Sutherland 75-69-71—215 -1 Cameron Beckman 71-71-74—216 E Retief Goosen 69-73-74—216 E David McKenzie 68-76-72—216 E Rocco Mediate 74-74-68—216 E Tim Herron 73-70-74—217 +1 Brandt Jobe 71-74-72—217 +1 Dicky Pride 70-73-74—217 +1 David Frost 75-71-72—218 +2 Brian Gay 70-69-79—218 +2 Scott Parel 72-75-71—218 +2 Stephen Dodd 75-73-71—219 +3 Gary Hallberg 72-76-71—219 +3 Rob Labritz 72-75-72—219 +3 Mike Weir 72-74-73—219 +3 Tom Byrum 72-72-76—220 +4 Matt Gogel 73-75-72—220 +4 Kent Jones 78-71-71—220 +4 Robert Karlsson 75-72-73—220 +4 Mark O’Meara 74-70-76—220 +4 Steve Pate 78-69-73—220 +4 Stephen Ames 76-73-72—221 +5 David Duval 71-74-76—221 +5 Spike McRoy 79-71-72—222 +6 Jose Maria Olazabal 72-70-80—222 +6 Joey Sindelar 73-78-71—222 +6 Corey Pavin 78-71-74—223 +7 Tom Lehman 73-77-75—225 +9 Tom Pernice 75-75-76—226 +10 Jim Furyk 75-76-76—227 +11 John Senden 81-72-76—229 +13 Steve Jones 78-78-76—232 +16 Larry Mize 80-78-74—232 +16 John Daly 68-72-DQ

