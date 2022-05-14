Regions Tradition Par Scores

Saturday
At Greystone GC
Birmingham, Ala.
Purse: $2.5 million
Yardage: 7,249; Par: 72
Third Round
|Steve Stricker
|65-68-66—199
|-17
|Steven Alker
|68-69-65—202
|-14
|Miguel Angel Jimenez
|67-70-67—204
|-12
|Stuart Appleby
|68-69-68—205
|-11
|Padraig Harrington
|69-66-70—205
|-11
|Glen Day
|69-70-67—206
|-10
|Ernie Els
|68-68-70—206
|-10
|Rod Pampling
|68-70-69—207
|-9
|David Branshaw
|71-67-70—208
|-8
|Tim Petrovic
|71-68-69—208
|-8
|Gene Sauers
|71-70-67—208
|-8
|Billy Andrade
|70-70-69—209
|-7
|Marco Dawson
|71-69-69—209
|-7
|Colin Montgomerie
|72-68-69—209
|-7
|David Toms
|69-71-69—209
|-7
|Alex Cejka
|69-74-66—209
|-7
|Steve Flesch
|71-67-72—210
|-6
|Wes Short
|67-73-70—210
|-6
|Ken Tanigawa
|68-70-72—210
|-6
|Doug Barron
|74-68-69—211
|-5
|Paul Broadhurst
|70-72-69—211
|-5
|Darren Clarke
|72-71-68—211
|-5
|Shane Bertsch
|68-73-71—212
|-4
|Ken Duke
|69-69-74—212
|-4
|Joe Durant
|69-73-70—212
|-4
|Paul Goydos
|75-67-70—212
|-4
|Jerry Kelly
|74-68-70—212
|-4
|Stephen Leaney
|71-71-70—212
|-4
|Billy Mayfair
|72-69-71—212
|-4
|Scott McCarron
|70-65-77—212
|-4
|Scott Verplank
|70-72-70—212
|-4
|Woody Austin
|73-70-70—213
|-3
|Chris DiMarco
|73-75-65—213
|-3
|Kirk Triplett
|71-71-71—213
|-3
|K.J. Choi
|69-73-72—214
|-2
|Lee Janzen
|73-69-72—214
|-2
|Jeff Maggert
|71-75-68—214
|-2
|Robert Allenby
|75-70-70—215
|-1
|Scott Dunlap
|74-73-68—215
|-1
|John Huston
|73-71-71—215
|-1
|Brett Quigley
|73-70-72—215
|-1
|Jeff Sluman
|73-69-73—215
|-1
|Kevin Sutherland
|75-69-71—215
|-1
|Cameron Beckman
|71-71-74—216
|E
|Retief Goosen
|69-73-74—216
|E
|David McKenzie
|68-76-72—216
|E
|Rocco Mediate
|74-74-68—216
|E
|Tim Herron
|73-70-74—217
|+1
|Brandt Jobe
|71-74-72—217
|+1
|Dicky Pride
|70-73-74—217
|+1
|David Frost
|75-71-72—218
|+2
|Brian Gay
|70-69-79—218
|+2
|Scott Parel
|72-75-71—218
|+2
|Stephen Dodd
|75-73-71—219
|+3
|Gary Hallberg
|72-76-71—219
|+3
|Rob Labritz
|72-75-72—219
|+3
|Mike Weir
|72-74-73—219
|+3
|Tom Byrum
|72-72-76—220
|+4
|Matt Gogel
|73-75-72—220
|+4
|Kent Jones
|78-71-71—220
|+4
|Robert Karlsson
|75-72-73—220
|+4
|Mark O’Meara
|74-70-76—220
|+4
|Steve Pate
|78-69-73—220
|+4
|Stephen Ames
|76-73-72—221
|+5
|David Duval
|71-74-76—221
|+5
|Spike McRoy
|79-71-72—222
|+6
|Jose Maria Olazabal
|72-70-80—222
|+6
|Joey Sindelar
|73-78-71—222
|+6
|Corey Pavin
|78-71-74—223
|+7
|Tom Lehman
|73-77-75—225
|+9
|Tom Pernice
|75-75-76—226
|+10
|Jim Furyk
|75-76-76—227
|+11
|John Senden
|81-72-76—229
|+13
|Steve Jones
|78-78-76—232
|+16
|Larry Mize
|80-78-74—232
|+16
|John Daly
|68-72-DQ
