NCAA Division I Women’s Lacrosse Glance

The Associated Press

May 15, 2022, 4:47 PM

All times EDT
First and second round at various campus sites
First Round
Friday, May 13

Virginia 13, Southern Cal 11

Florida 19, Mercer 12

Duke 17, John Hopkins 12

Jacksonville 20, Stanford 8

Stony Brook 16, Drexel 4

Loyola (Md.) 17, Mount St. Mary’s 5

Syracuse 12, Fairfield 11

Denver 16, Vermont 3

Northwestern 22, Cent. Michigan 7

Rutgers 17, Saint Joseph’s 10

Princeton 15, UMass 9

James Madison 14, UConn 7

Notre Dame vs. Michigan, 8 p.m.

Second Round
Sunday, May 15

North Carolina 24, Virginia 2

Syracuse 13, Princeton 9

Stony Brook 11, Rutgers 7

Loyola (Md.) 18, James Madison 8

Boston College 13, Denver 8

Northwestern 15, Michigan 12

Maryland 19, Duke 6

Florida 15, Jacksonville 10

Quarterfinal
At campus sites TBD
Thursday, May 19

North Carolina vs. Stony Brook, TBA

Maryland vs. Florida, TBA

Northwestern vs. Syracuse, TBA

Boston College vs. Loyola (Md.), TBA

At Homewood Field
Baltimore
Semifinal
Friday, May 27

Game 1, TBA

Game 2, TBA

Championship
Sunday, May 29

Semifinal winners, TBA

