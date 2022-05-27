NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck North Carolina Education Lottery 200 Results

Friday At Charlotte Motor Speedway Concord, N.C. Lap length: 1.50 miles (Start position in parentheses) 1. (5) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet,…

Friday

At Charlotte Motor Speedway

Concord, N.C.

Lap length: 1.50 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (5) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 143 laps, 0 points.

2. (11) Grant Enfinger, Chevrolet, 143, 36.

3. (15) John H. Nemechek, Toyota, 143, 40.

4. (9) Christian Eckes, Toyota, 143, 45.

5. (2) Zane Smith, Ford, 143, 47.

6. (6) Tanner Gray, Ford, 143, 31.

7. (3) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 143, 0.

8. (7) Chandler Smith, Toyota, 143, 29.

9. (13) Stewart Friesen, Toyota, 143, 28.

10. (12) Ben Rhodes, Toyota, 143, 37.

11. (8) Ryan Preece, Ford, 143, 42.

12. (16) Derek Kraus, Chevrolet, 143, 26.

13. (1) Ty Majeski, Toyota, 143, 35.

14. (20) Colby Howard, Chevrolet, 143, 23.

15. (17) Chase Purdy, Toyota, 143, 22.

16. (4) Carson Hocevar, Chevrolet, 143, 35.

17. (10) Matt DiBenedetto, Chevrolet, 142, 28.

18. (18) Matt Crafton, Toyota, 142, 21.

19. (22) Kris Wright, Chevrolet, 142, 18.

20. (25) Tyler Ankrum, Toyota, 142, 17.

21. (30) Timmy Hill, Toyota, 141, 16.

22. (33) Lawless Alan, Chevrolet, 141, 15.

23. (19) Jack Wood, Chevrolet, 141, 14.

24. (27) Spencer Boyd, Chevrolet, 141, 13.

25. (26) Austin Wayne Self, Chevrolet, 141, 12.

26. (31) Max Gutierrez, Chevrolet, 140, 11.

27. (35) Hailie Deegan, Ford, 140, 10.

28. (24) Dean Thompson, Chevrolet, 139, 9.

29. (21) Tate Fogleman, Toyota, 139, 8.

30. (29) Blaine Perkins, Chevrolet, 139, 7.

31. (32) Josh Reaume, Chevrolet, 138, 6.

32. (14) Jesse Little, Chevrolet, accident, 128, 5.

33. (34) Keith McGee, Toyota, suspension, 67, 4.

34. (23) Matt Mills, Chevrolet, accident, 57, 0.

35. (28) Brennan Poole, Toyota, garage, 38, 2.

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 125.831 mph.

Time of Race: 1 hour, 42 minutes, 17 seconds.

Margin of Victory: 0.102 seconds.

Caution Flags: 5 for 25 laps.

Lead Changes: 15 among 9 drivers.

Lap Leaders: T.Majeski 0-1; Z.Smith 2-8; T.Majeski 9; Z.Smith 10-54; D.Kraus 55-56; B.Rhodes 57-61; C.Eckes 62-65; R.Preece 66-71; C.Hocevar 72-99; T.Majeski 100-101; M.Crafton 102-106; C.Hocevar 107-135; R.Preece 136-138; R.Chastain 139-141; C.Eckes 142; R.Chastain 143

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): C.Hocevar, 2 times for 57 laps; Z.Smith, 2 times for 52 laps; R.Preece, 2 times for 9 laps; C.Eckes, 2 times for 5 laps; B.Rhodes, 1 time for 5 laps; M.Crafton, 1 time for 5 laps; R.Chastain, 2 times for 4 laps; T.Majeski, 3 times for 4 laps; D.Kraus, 1 time for 2 laps.

Wins: Z.Smith, 3; J.Nemechek, 1; B.Rhodes, 1; C.Smith, 1; S.Friesen, 1; C.Heim, 1.

Top 16 in Points: 1. J.Nemechek, 343; 2. B.Rhodes, 339; 3. C.Smith, 325; 4. S.Friesen, 322; 5. Z.Smith, 311; 6. T.Majeski, 310; 7. C.Eckes, 298; 8. C.Hocevar, 284; 9. G.Enfinger, 262; 10. M.Crafton, 260; 11. T.Gray, 225; 12. D.Kraus, 203; 13. M.DiBenedetto, 193; 14. T.Ankrum, 192; 15. P.Kligerman, 170; 16. Ti.Hill, 154.

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

