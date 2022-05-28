RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russia slams sanctions | Russian oligarchs buy out of sanctions? | Ukrainian boy and a killing | US to leverage Russia-Ukraine bloc against China
Home » Sports » Major League Baseball Leaders

Major League Baseball Leaders

The Associated Press

May 28, 2022, 12:00 AM

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_J.Martinez, Boston, .379; Anderson, Chicago, .363; Arraez, Minnesota, .349; Devers, Boston, .342; France, Seattle, .341; Bogaerts, Boston, .323; Benintendi, Kansas City, .321; Trout, Los Angeles, .309; J.Crawford, Seattle, .305; Judge, New York, .305.

RUNS_Judge, New York, 37; Devers, Boston, 36; Trout, Los Angeles, 35; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 31; Straw, Cleveland, 30; Bogaerts, Boston, 29; J.Martinez, Boston, 29; Springer, Toronto, 28; Alvarez, Houston, 27; Rizzo, New York, 27; Ward, Los Angeles, 27.

RBI_J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 43; Story, Boston, 37; Judge, New York, 36; Stanton, New York, 35; France, Seattle, 32; Tucker, Houston, 29; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 29; Walsh, Los Angeles, 28; A.García, Texas, 28; Rizzo, New York, 27.

HITS_Devers, Boston, 65; France, Seattle, 62; Anderson, Chicago, 57; J.Martinez, Boston, 55; Bogaerts, Boston, 54; Benintendi, Kansas City, 51; Judge, New York, 51; J.Crawford, Seattle, 47; Mancini, Baltimore, 47; Bichette, Toronto, 46; Frazier, Seattle, 46; Mullins, Baltimore, 46; Trout, Los Angeles, 46.

DOUBLES_Devers, Boston, 18; J.Martinez, Boston, 17; Gurriel, Houston, 14; K.Hernández, Boston, 14; Bradley Jr., Boston, 13; Espinal, Toronto, 13; S.Murphy, Oakland, 13; Sánchez, Minnesota, 13; Trout, Los Angeles, 13; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 12; O.Miller, Cleveland, 12.

TRIPLES_J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 3; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 3; 15 tied at 2.

HOME RUNS_Judge, New York, 17; Alvarez, Houston, 12; Trout, Los Angeles, 12; Buxton, Minnesota, 11; Stanton, New York, 11; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 11; Rizzo, New York, 11; Walsh, Los Angeles, 10; Devers, Boston, 10; 7 tied at 9.

STOLEN BASES_J.Rodríguez, Seattle, 13; Mateo, Baltimore, 12; Mullins, Baltimore, 10; Tucker, Houston, 9; Straw, Cleveland, 8; White, Texas, 8; Anderson, Chicago, 7; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 7; Merrifield, Kansas City, 7; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 7; Velazquez, Los Angeles, 7; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 7.

PITCHING_Verlander, Houston, 6-2; Blackburn, Oakland, 5-0; Manoah, Toronto, 5-1; Taillon, New York, 5-1; Rasmussen, Tampa Bay, 5-1; Ryan, Minnesota, 5-2; Lorenzen, Los Angeles, 5-2; Holmes, New York, 4-0; Cortes, New York, 4-1; Cole, New York, 4-1; Urquidy, Houston, 4-1; R.López, Chicago, 4-1.

ERA_M.Pérez, Texas, 1.60; Blackburn, Oakland, 1.70; Cortes, New York, 1.70; Manoah, Toronto, 1.77; Verlander, Houston, 2.03; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 2.06; Gausman, Toronto, 2.25; Skubal, Detroit, 2.44; Taillon, New York, 2.49; Gilbert, Seattle, 2.60.

STRIKEOUTS_McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 74; Cease, Chicago, 71; Ray, Seattle, 68; Montas, Oakland, 66; Gausman, Toronto, 65; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 63; Cole, New York, 62; Cortes, New York, 61; Gilbert, Seattle, 55; Skubal, Detroit, 55; Verlander, Houston, 55.

