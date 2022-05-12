RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | G7 seeks more ways to help Ukraine | Protesters furious at French company for staying in Russia | Rand Paul stalls quick OK of Ukraine package
Lightning strike in OT to force Game 7 vs. Maple Leafs

The Associated Press

May 12, 2022, 11:43 PM

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Brayden Point scored on a rebound with 1:56 remaining in overtime, giving the Tampa Bay Lightning a 4-3 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday night and forcing Game 7 in the first-round playoff series between the Atlantic Division rivals.

Ondrej Palat, Anthony Cirelli and Nikita Kucherov also scored for the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions, who blew a two-goal lead for the second straight game and trailed 3-2 entering the third period.

Andrei Vasilevskiy had 30 saves, nine in overtime, to improve to 18-0 following a loss over the past three postseasons.

John Tavares scored twice in the last 34 seconds of the second period to put the Maple Leafs ahead 3-2. Auston Matthews also had a goal for Toronto, which has been eliminated in the first round each of the past five seasons and is winless in its last eight close-out games.

Jack Campbell stopped 32 shots for the Maple Leafs, who are chasing their first playoff series win in 18 years.

Game 7 is Saturday in Toronto.

BRUINS 5, HURRICANES 2

BOSTON (AP) — Brad Marchand scored one goal and assisted on another, and Jeremy Swayman stopped 23 shots to lead Boston past Carolina and send their first-round playoff series to a decisive seventh game.

The home team has won all six games in the series so far — an edge for Carolina, which will host Game 7 on Saturday.

Charlie Coyle also scored for Boston, and Erik Haula and Derek Forbort added third-period goals before Curtis Lazar backhanded the puck into the empty net with 4:17 to play.

Andrei Svechnikov scored twice and Antti Raanta made 29 saves for the Hurricanes, who have won three games by a combined score of 15-4 and lost three by a total of 14-6.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

