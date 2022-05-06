RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live Updates | Ukrainian fighters refuse to surrender | US shares intel before Russian warship sank | Jill Biden to meet Ukrainian refugees | 'Flowers in the rubble'
Home » Sports » Levante scores late to…

Levante scores late to beat Sociedad in Spanish league

The Associated Press

May 6, 2022, 5:42 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MADRID (AP) — Gonzalo Melero converted a 90th-minute penalty kick as Levante defeated Real Sociedad 2-1 on Friday to keep alive its chances of escaping relegation in the Spanish league.

The victory lifted Levante from last place and left the Valencia club three points from safety ahead of the weekend matches.

The loss hurt Sociedad’s chances of qualifying for the Champions League as it stayed in sixth place, five points behind Atlético Madrid in the fourth and final qualification spot. It was the fourth consecutive winless match for the Basque Country club.

Jorge Miramón opened the scoring for the hosts in the 53rd and David Silva equalized for Sociedad in the 66th.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

Outgoing intelligence community data chief previews forthcoming data strategy

Navy investigating rash of suicides aboard USS George Washington

Thank the hardworking fed in your life!

TSP participants ‘need not be concerned’ about pause in investment changes

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up