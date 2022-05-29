Korn Ferry Tour NV5 Invitational Par Scores

Sunday At The Blue Hills Country Club Glenview, Ill. Purse: $750,000 Yardage: 7,257; Par: 71 Final Round x-won on third…

Sunday At The Blue Hills Country Club Glenview, Ill. Purse: $750,000 Yardage: 7,257; Par: 71 Final Round x-won on third playoff hole

x-Harry Hall (500), $135,000 65-67-65-65_262 -22

Nick Hardy (300), $67,500 64-68-65-65_262 -22

Jimmy Stanger (163), $39,375 66-67-67-65_265 -19

Christopher Petefish (163), $39,375 65-66-68-66_265 -19

Spencer Ralston (100), $26,125 70-66-68-62_266 -18

Mac Meissner (100), $26,125 65-67-68-66_266 -18

Davis Thompson (100), $26,125 67-68-62-69_266 -18

Justin Suh (83), $21,375 65-69-69-64_267 -17

Taylor Montgomery (83), $21,375 67-68-67-65_267 -17

Ben Martin (75), $19,125 66-68-67-67_268 -16

Paul Haley II (68), $17,119 69-65-70-65_269 -15

Brandon Crick (68), $17,119 67-68-66-68_269 -15

Nelson Ledesma (55), $13,575 68-70-67-65_270 -14

Ben Griffin (55), $13,575 66-70-67-67_270 -14

Carl Yuan (55), $13,575 66-70-67-67_270 -14

Kevin Yu (55), $13,575 67-70-66-67_270 -14

Aaron Baddeley (55), $13,575 65-71-65-69_270 -14

Sam Stevens (47), $10,500 68-69-67-67_271 -13

Tano Goya (47), $10,500 66-69-68-68_271 -13

Trace Crowe (47), $10,500 68-68-65-70_271 -13

Nick Voke (42), $8,813 65-70-73-64_272 -12

Steven Fisk (42), $8,813 67-67-71-67_272 -12

Michael Kim (36), $7,093 63-73-70-67_273 -11

Ryan Linton (36), $7,093 65-70-71-67_273 -11

Austin Eckroat (36), $7,093 66-69-69-69_273 -11

Dylan Meyer (36), $7,093 69-69-65-70_273 -11

Kevin Roy (30), $5,573 70-66-72-66_274 -10

T.J. Vogel (30), $5,573 67-71-69-67_274 -10

Josh Teater (30), $5,573 69-68-67-70_274 -10

Ted Potter, Jr. (30), $5,573 66-72-66-70_274 -10

Trevor Cone (30), $5,573 69-66-67-72_274 -10

Corey Pereira (20), $4,396 70-67-69-69_275 -9

Patrick Flavin (20), $4,396 67-69-69-70_275 -9

David Perkins (20), $4,396 67-67-71-70_275 -9

Nicholas Lindheim (20), $4,396 66-71-68-70_275 -9

Garett Reband (20), $4,396 67-71-67-70_275 -9

Jeremy Paul (20), $4,396 68-69-67-71_275 -9

John Augenstein (20), $4,396 65-68-70-72_275 -9

Vince India (20), $4,396 68-67-68-72_275 -9

Brandon Hoelzer (20), $4,396 68-68-66-73_275 -9

Jacob Bergeron (12), $3,568 69-67-76-64_276 -8

Matt McCarty (12), $3,568 67-68-73-68_276 -8

Kevin Dougherty (12), $3,568 68-69-70-69_276 -8

Marcelo Rozo (12), $3,568 69-69-69-69_276 -8

Peyton White (12), $3,568 66-71-67-72_276 -8

Seonghyeon Kim (12), $3,568 68-67-68-73_276 -8

Brad Brunner (12), $3,568 67-65-70-74_276 -8

Brian Smock (9), $3,281 69-68-71-69_277 -7

Trey Shirley (9), $3,281 71-67-70-69_277 -7

Ashton Van Horne (9), $3,281 65-68-73-71_277 -7

Matt Atkins (9), $3,281 67-71-68-71_277 -7

Augusto Nunez (7), $3,173 67-71-70-70_278 -6

Chris Baker (7), $3,173 71-66-71-70_278 -6

Chandler Blanchet (7), $3,173 66-70-71-71_278 -6

Luke Guthrie (7), $3,173 70-67-69-72_278 -6

Kyle Westmoreland (6), $3,120 67-69-71-72_279 -5

Will Gordon (6), $3,120 64-74-69-72_279 -5

Rhein Gibson (6), $3,120 69-69-68-73_279 -5

Brandon Matthews (5), $3,068 66-70-78-66_280 -4

Michael Feagles (5), $3,068 67-70-70-73_280 -4

Harrison Endycott (5), $3,068 71-67-68-74_280 -4

Brad Hopfinger (5), $3,068 65-72-66-77_280 -4

Billy Tom Sargent (4), $3,030 68-69-68-76_281 -3

Ryan McCormick (4), $3,008 70-68-71-73_282 -2

Xinjun Zhang (4), $3,008 67-70-71-74_282 -2

Philip Knowles (4), $2,985 69-69-70-75_283 -1

