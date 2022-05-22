Korn Ferry Tour AdventHealth Championship Par Scores

Sunday At Blue Hills Country Club Kansas City, Mo. Purse: $750,000 Yardage: 7,364; Par: 72 Final Round Trevor Cone (500),…

Sunday At Blue Hills Country Club Kansas City, Mo. Purse: $750,000 Yardage: 7,364; Par: 72 Final Round

Trevor Cone (500), $135,000 65-67-70-70_272 -16

Taylor Montgomery (300), $67,500 66-70-67-70_273 -15

MJ Daffue (190), $45,000 65-71-66-72_274 -14

Grayson Murray (123), $31,125 70-67-70-68_275 -13

Michael Feagles (123), $31,125 65-69-69-72_275 -13

Kevin Roy (100), $25,875 68-67-69-73_277 -11

Jeremy Paul (83), $21,469 71-69-70-68_278 -10

Josh Teater (83), $21,469 68-70-72-68_278 -10

Kyle Westmoreland (83), $21,469 68-67-70-73_278 -10

Sam Stevens (83), $21,469 69-67-65-77_278 -10

Tain Lee (70), $17,738 68-71-67-73_279 -9

Michael Kim (59), $14,906 68-70-74-68_280 -8

Brent Grant (59), $14,906 69-74-68-69_280 -8

Chandler Blanchet (59), $14,906 70-70-70-70_280 -8

Brandon Crick (59), $14,906 69-68-70-73_280 -8

Scott Gutschewski (49), $11,250 69-69-73-70_281 -7

Erik Barnes (49), $11,250 69-72-70-70_281 -7

Jose de Jesus Rodriguez (49), $11,250 71-69-70-71_281 -7

Alexandre Rocha (49), $11,250 67-70-72-72_281 -7

Akshay Bhatia (49), $11,250 71-67-70-73_281 -7

David Lingmerth (42), $8,813 71-70-71-70_282 -6

Augusto Nunez (42), $8,813 70-68-71-73_282 -6

Tag Ridings (33), $6,387 75-69-70-69_283 -5

Chase Parker (33), $6,387 71-71-71-70_283 -5

Will Gordon (33), $6,387 75-67-71-70_283 -5

Garett Reband (33), $6,387 73-69-70-71_283 -5

Philip Knowles (33), $6,387 74-69-68-72_283 -5

David Kocher (33), $6,387 68-71-72-72_283 -5

Austin Eckroat (33), $6,387 69-73-67-74_283 -5

Alvaro Ortiz (33), $6,387 71-67-70-75_283 -5

Steven Fisk (22), $4,688 73-71-74-66_284 -4

Cody Gribble (22), $4,688 73-70-74-67_284 -4

Brandon Harkins (22), $4,688 71-71-74-68_284 -4

A.J. Crouch (22), $4,688 69-73-72-70_284 -4

Christopher Petefish (22), $4,688 70-70-73-71_284 -4

Paul Haley II (22), $4,688 72-71-70-71_284 -4

Seonghyeon Kim (22), $4,688 69-68-72-75_284 -4

Nick Voke (16), $3,878 70-71-73-71_285 -3

Peter Kuest (16), $3,878 72-70-72-71_285 -3

Marcelo Rozo (16), $3,878 70-67-75-73_285 -3

Luis Gagne (16), $3,878 71-71-71-72_285 -3

Harry Hall (16), $3,878 71-71-70-73_285 -3

Jake Staiano (12), $3,525 72-72-70-72_286 -2

Tee-K Kelly (12), $3,525 73-71-70-72_286 -2

Tanner Gore (12), $3,525 71-70-72-73_286 -2

Matt McCarty (12), $3,525 69-74-70-73_286 -2

Blake Dyer (8), $3,255 74-70-73-70_287 -1

Michael Visacki (8), $3,255 72-70-75-70_287 -1

Nelson Ledesma (8), $3,255 74-69-74-70_287 -1

Luke Guthrie (8), $3,255 71-71-73-72_287 -1

Thomas Walsh (8), $3,255 71-70-73-73_287 -1

John Chin (8), $3,255 72-72-69-74_287 -1

John Augenstein (8), $3,255 68-74-72-73_287 -1

Quade Cummins (8), $3,255 68-75-69-75_287 -1

Zecheng Dou (6), $3,135 70-73-73-72_288 E

T.J. Vogel (6), $3,135 71-73-71-73_288 EMartin Flores (6), $3,135 73-70-72-73_288 E

Mark Anguiano (5), $3,090 71-73-73-72_289 +1

Andrew Yun (5), $3,090 72-71-72-74_289 +1

George Cunningham (5), $3,090 73-71-70-75_289 +1

Conner Godsey (5), $3,038 71-73-77-69_290 +2

Martin Contini (5), $3,038 70-73-75-72_290 +2

Spencer Ralston (5), $3,038 71-73-73-73_290 +2

Nicolas Echavarria (5), $3,038 68-74-74-74_290 +2

Sean O’Hair (4), $2,978 73-71-75-72_291 +3

Rafael Campos (4), $2,978 73-71-74-73_291 +3

KK Limbhasut (4), $2,978 73-70-75-73_291 +3

Andy Spencer (4), $2,978 77-67-71-76_291 +3

Ted Potter, Jr. (3), $2,925 73-70-77-72_292 +4

Albin Choi (3), $2,925 71-72-77-72_292 +4

Tom Whitney (3), $2,925 70-72-76-74_292 +4

John VanDerLaan (3), $2,895 71-71-76-75_293 +5

Ryan McCormick (3), $2,880 73-66-76-79_294 +6

Jonathan Brightwell (3), $2,850 70-73-75-77_295 +7

Xinjun Zhang (3), $2,850 72-71-74-78_295 +7

Daniel Chopra (3), $2,850 71-72-73-79_295 +7

Alex Chiarella (2), $2,820 72-68-80-78_298 +10

Zack Sucher (2), $2,805 72-72-79-77_300 +12

