Haji Wright scores in 6th straight game for Antalyaspor

The Associated Press

May 9, 2022, 3:04 PM

American forward Haji Wright scored for the sixth straight game, increasing his season total to 13 goals in 30 league matches and leading Antalyaspor over visiting Konyaspor 3-2 on Monday night in the Turkish league.

Wright, a 24-year-old from Los Angeles, converted a penalty kick against Ibrahim Šehić in the 66th minute to break a 2-2 tie.

After debuting for Schalke in 2018-19 and making seven Bundesliga appearances, Wright spent 2019-20 at the Dutch club Venlo and 2020-21 with Denmark’s SønderjyskE. Wright played for the U.S. at the 2015 Under-17 World Cup.

