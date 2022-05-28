RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russia aims to widen east Ukraine battle | Evacuations slow, arduous, fraught | Kremlin seeks to blame West for food crisis
Home » Sports » Florida blanks Texas A&M…

Florida blanks Texas A&M 9-0 for berth in SEC title game

The Associated Press

May 28, 2022, 9:52 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

HOOVER, Ala. (AP) — Sophomore Timmy Manning and freshman Fisher Jameson combined to throw a six-hitter, Jud Fabian gave No. 7 seed Florida the lead for good with a second-inning home run and the Gators advanced to the championship game of the SEC Tournament with a 9-0 romp over No. 2 seed Texas A&M on Saturday.

Florida (39-21) will play the winner of Saturday night’s semifinal nightcap between top-seeded Tennessee and 12th-seeded Kentucky in Sunday’s title game.

Manning (1-0) went the first five innings, allowing five hits and a walk while striking out six to earn his first decision of the season. James yielded just one hit over the final four innings, striking out four for his first save.

The Gators scored at least one run in every inning but the first and eighth.

BT Riopelle had three of Florida’s nine hits in the game, driving in a run and scoring twice. Lead-off batter Wyatt Langford had a double and a two-run single. Catcher Mac Guscette had a two-run single that made it 4-0 in the fourth.

Prager (1-3) took the loss for the Aggies (37-18). He allowed four runs — three earned — on three hits and three walks in 3 2/3 innings.

___

More AP college sports: https://apnews.com/hub/college-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

FEMA sets self-imposed deadline for moving more applications to the cloud

Give thanks for the dedicated federal employees who keep things running

Federal AI task force outlines ‘equitable future’ for R&D resources

TSP’s modernization project set to launch June 1 after transition period

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up