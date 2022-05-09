RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russian envoy to Poland hit with red paint at war cemetery | No end in sight for Ukraine war | Jill Biden meets with Ukrainian moms | Ukrainian scientists see working amid war
Fiorentina revives chances for Europe with 2-0 win over Roma

The Associated Press

May 9, 2022, 4:54 PM

ROME (AP) — Fiorentina beat Roma 2-0 in Serie A on Monday to revive its chances of qualifying for Europe following three straight losses.

Nicolas Gonzalez converted a penalty and Giacomo Bonaventura doubled the advantage after only 11 minutes in Florence.

Fiorentina moved up to seventh place, level on points with sixth-placed Roma and eighth-placed Atalanta.

Lazio is fifth with 62 points, followed by Roma (59), Fiorentina (59) and Atalanta (59).

While the Champions League places are already set with AC Milan, Inter Milan, Napoli and Juventus assured of finishing in the top four with two matches remaining, the Europa League and Conference League places are still up for grabs.

The fifth- and sixth-placed finishers will qualify for the Europa League, and the seventh-placed finisher possibly goes to the Conference League.

If Roma beats Feyenoord in the Conference League final on May 25 and doesn’t finish in the top six, Italy will have three teams in the Europa League and none in the Conference League, because the Conference League champion qualifies for the Europa League.

