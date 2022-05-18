RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Uncertainty for surrendering Mariupol troops | Russian soldier pleads guilty | Hope for Ukraine grain deal
FIFA Men and Women’s World Cup Spending

The Associated Press

May 18, 2022, 4:41 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — A comparison of what FIFA has spent on prize money, national federation preparation money, the club benefit program and the club protection program (insurance) for the men’s World Cup and Women’s World Cup (figures in millions of dollars):
Men
Prize Prep Club Ins
2002 134 20
2006 236 26
2010 348 32 40
2014 358 48 70 88
2018 400 48 209 134
2022 440 48 TBA TBA
Women
2007 6.4
2011 10
2015 15
2018 30 11.52 8.48
2023 TBA TBA TBA TBA

Source: FIFA

