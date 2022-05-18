FIFA Men and Women’s World Cup Spending

|NEW YORK (AP) — A comparison of what FIFA has spent on prize money, national federation preparation money, the club benefit program and the club protection program (insurance) for the men’s World Cup and Women’s World Cup (figures in millions of dollars):
|Men
|Prize
|Prep
|Club
|Ins
|2002
|134
|20
|2006
|236
|26
|2010
|348
|32
|40
|2014
|358
|48
|70
|88
|2018
|400
|48
|209
|134
|2022
|440
|48
|TBA
|TBA
|Women
|2007
|6.4
|2011
|10
|2015
|15
|2018
|30
|11.52
|8.48
|2023
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
Source: FIFA
