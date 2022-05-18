RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Easing food crisis from war | Finland, Sweden apply to join NATO | Interrogation for surrendered Ukrainian soldiers | Europe's push to cut Russian gas
Home » Sports » F1 not replacing Russian…

F1 not replacing Russian GP, season reduced to 22 races

The Associated Press

May 18, 2022, 9:11 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LONDON (AP) — Formula One has decided against replacing the Russian Grand Prix, which had earlier been canceled following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The announcement Wednesday reduced the current season from a record 23 races to 22, the same total as last year.

The Sochi race, originally scheduled for Sept. 25, had been pulled from the calendar a day after Russia invaded Ukraine.

“There will be no additional Grand Prix added to the calendar to fill the gap, meaning the 2022 calendar will run to 22 races,” F1 said in a statement.

Several cities had offered to host the race but freight rules, logistical and travel costs during a season when teams have tight budgets made it too difficult.

___

More AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Is Energy’s decision not to name a political appointee to oversee cyber a mistake?

Proposed NIH budget boost spending for experimentation, examines lower grant funding for minority scientists

State CIO to leave in June

Agencies saved about half a trillion dollars via GAO recommendations over a decade

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up