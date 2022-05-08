RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Last women and children evacuated from steel mill | Jill Biden meets with Ukrainian moms | How Russia is using hunger as a weapon in Ukraine | Russia marks Victory Day in WWII
Home » Sports » Everton out of EPL…

Everton out of EPL relegation zone with win over Leicester

The Associated Press

May 8, 2022, 11:15 AM

LEICESTER, England (AP) — Everton held on for a 2-1 victory over Leicester in the Premier League on Sunday that gave the team renewed hope of avoiding relegation.

The win moves Everton up to 16th in the table with 35 points, one more than Burnley and Leeds and still with a game in hand over its relegation rivals. Leeds dropped into the relegation zone after losing 2-1 at Arsenal.

Vitalii Mykolenko’s volley from the edge of the area put Everton in front but Leicester leveled in the 11th minute after poor defending. Yerry Mina and Seamus Coleman went up for a header, only to collide and allow Patson Daka to run through and beat goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.

Everton regained the lead on the half hour when Mason Holgate nodded in after goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel had saved Richarlison’s header.

Leicester dominated much of the second half but came up short against Pickford, who managed to protect the lead by turning away multiple scoring opportunities.

