RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Uncertainty for surrendering Mariupol troops | Russian soldier pleads guilty | Hope for Ukraine grain deal
Home » Sports » Defending champion Ruud wins,…

Defending champion Ruud wins, 3 seeds go out at Geneva Open

The Associated Press

May 18, 2022, 5:04 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

GENEVA (AP) — Defending champion Casper Ruud eased into the quarterfinals of the Geneva Open on Wednesday, while three seeded players went out in the second round.

The second-seeded Ruud won 6-3, 6-1 against Benoit Paire to confirm his status as the favorite to retain his title after second-ranked Daniil Medvedev was beaten Tuesday by Richard Gasquet.

Third-seeded Denis Shapovalov also lost his opening match, 6-4, 6-7 (2), 6-3 against Ilya Ivashka.

In a match with few break points, Ivashka saved the only one he faced against Shapovalov and converted one chance in each of the two sets he won.

Ivashka will next face unseeded Joao Sousa who won 6-4, 6-3 against fifth-seeded Nikoloz Basilashvili.

Seventh-seeded Federico Delbonis fell to a 1-6, 7-5, 7-5 loss against Thanasi Kokkinakis, who will face Ruud in the quarterfinals Thursday.

Fourth-seeded American Reilly Opelka ended a streak of early tournament exits in Munich, Madrid and Rome by beating Australian qualifier Christopher O’Connell 6-3, 7-5.

___

More AP Tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Air Force awards largest ever military construction contract for F-35 facilities at Tyndall

USDA wants employees and vendors who can take them into the future of CX

DeJoy outlines USPS plans to close, consolidate facilities across its delivery network

Sailors facing long wait times for mental health assistance

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up