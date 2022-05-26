RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | World pushes to get grain out | Russia bolsters army | PHOTOS: Scars of war | Hard path to justice in Bucha atrocities
Home » Sports » Baseball Glance

Baseball Glance

The Associated Press

May 26, 2022, 10:02 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 31 13 .705 _
Tampa Bay 26 17 .605
Toronto 23 20 .535
Boston 20 23 .465 10½
Baltimore 18 27 .400 13½

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Minnesota 27 17 .614 _
Chicago 22 21 .512
Cleveland 18 22 .450 7
Detroit 15 28 .349 11½
Kansas City 14 28 .333 12

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 29 16 .644 _
Los Angeles 27 18 .600 2
Texas 19 23 .452
Oakland 19 27 .413 10½
Seattle 18 27 .400 11

___

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 29 17 .630 _
Atlanta 21 23 .477 7
Philadelphia 20 24 .455 8
Miami 18 24 .429 9
Washington 15 30 .333 13½

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 28 16 .636 _
St. Louis 24 19 .558
Chicago 18 25 .419
Pittsburgh 18 25 .419
Cincinnati 13 30 .302 14½

West Division

W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 29 14 .674 _
San Diego 28 16 .636
San Francisco 24 19 .558 5
Arizona 23 22 .511 7
Colorado 20 23 .465 9

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Detroit 4, Minnesota 2, 10 innings

Oakland 4, Seattle 2

Tampa Bay 5, Miami 4

N.Y. Yankees 2, Baltimore 0

Chicago White Sox 3, Boston 1

Houston 2, Cleveland 1

Texas 7, L.A. Angels 2

Thursday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Cleveland at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Boston at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Toronto at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Texas at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Baltimore (Bradish 1-3) at Boston (Whitlock 1-1), 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Bieber 1-3) at Detroit (Faedo 1-1), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 4-1) at Tampa Bay (Springs 2-1), 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Keller 1-4) at Minnesota (Ober 1-1), 8:10 p.m.

Toronto (Manoah 5-1) at L.A. Angels (Silseth 1-1), 9:38 p.m.

Houston (Verlander 6-1) at Seattle (Flexen 1-6), 9:40 p.m.

Texas (Gray 1-2) at Oakland (Irvin 2-2), 9:40 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Baltimore at Boston, 12:10 p.m., 1st game

Kansas City at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Texas at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Cleveland at Detroit, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Boston, 6:10 p.m., 2nd game

Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 7:15 p.m.

Toronto at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Houston at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Pittsburgh 10, Colorado 5

San Francisco 9, N.Y. Mets 3

Washington 1, L.A. Dodgers 0

Milwaukee 2, San Diego 1

Cincinnati 4, Chicago Cubs 3

Tampa Bay 5, Miami 4

Atlanta 8, Philadelphia 4

Thursday’s Games

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m.

Colorado at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Milwaukee at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Friday’s Games

San Francisco (Rodón 4-3) at Cincinnati (TBD), 6:40 p.m.

Colorado (Gomber 2-4) at Washington (Sanchez 3-3), 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (Eflin 1-3) at N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 4-1), 7:10 p.m.

Miami (Rogers 2-5) at Atlanta (Anderson 3-3), 7:20 p.m.

Milwaukee (Woodruff 5-2) at St. Louis (Hudson 3-2), 8:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 4-0) at Arizona (Bumgarner 2-2), 9:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Quintana 1-2) at San Diego (Manaea 2-3), 9:40 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Milwaukee at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Colorado at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta, 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 7:15 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 7:15 p.m.

Pittsburgh at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

NTEU calls for clearer FLRA guidelines to increase federal-labor efficiency

TSP’s modernization project set to launch June 1 after transition period

Army starting probe into new military housing issue reports, lawmakers want answers from other services

Give thanks for the dedicated federal employees who keep things running

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up