All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 31 13 .705 _ Tampa Bay 26 17 .605 4½ Toronto 23 20 .535 7½ Boston 20 23 .465 10½ Baltimore 18 27 .400 13½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Minnesota 27 17 .614 _ Chicago 22 21 .512 4½ Cleveland 18 22 .450 7 Detroit 15 28 .349 11½ Kansas City 14 28 .333 12

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 29 16 .644 _ Los Angeles 27 18 .600 2 Texas 19 23 .452 8½ Oakland 19 27 .413 10½ Seattle 18 27 .400 11

___

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 29 17 .630 _ Atlanta 21 23 .477 7 Philadelphia 20 24 .455 8 Miami 18 24 .429 9 Washington 15 30 .333 13½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 28 16 .636 _ St. Louis 24 19 .558 3½ Chicago 18 25 .419 9½ Pittsburgh 18 25 .419 9½ Cincinnati 13 30 .302 14½

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 29 14 .674 _ San Diego 28 16 .636 1½ San Francisco 24 19 .558 5 Arizona 23 22 .511 7 Colorado 20 23 .465 9

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Detroit 4, Minnesota 2, 10 innings

Oakland 4, Seattle 2

Tampa Bay 5, Miami 4

N.Y. Yankees 2, Baltimore 0

Chicago White Sox 3, Boston 1

Houston 2, Cleveland 1

Texas 7, L.A. Angels 2

Thursday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Cleveland at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Boston at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Toronto at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Texas at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Baltimore (Bradish 1-3) at Boston (Whitlock 1-1), 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Bieber 1-3) at Detroit (Faedo 1-1), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 4-1) at Tampa Bay (Springs 2-1), 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Keller 1-4) at Minnesota (Ober 1-1), 8:10 p.m.

Toronto (Manoah 5-1) at L.A. Angels (Silseth 1-1), 9:38 p.m.

Houston (Verlander 6-1) at Seattle (Flexen 1-6), 9:40 p.m.

Texas (Gray 1-2) at Oakland (Irvin 2-2), 9:40 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Baltimore at Boston, 12:10 p.m., 1st game

Kansas City at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Texas at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Cleveland at Detroit, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Boston, 6:10 p.m., 2nd game

Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 7:15 p.m.

Toronto at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Houston at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Pittsburgh 10, Colorado 5

San Francisco 9, N.Y. Mets 3

Washington 1, L.A. Dodgers 0

Milwaukee 2, San Diego 1

Cincinnati 4, Chicago Cubs 3

Tampa Bay 5, Miami 4

Atlanta 8, Philadelphia 4

Thursday’s Games

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m.

Colorado at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Milwaukee at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Friday’s Games

San Francisco (Rodón 4-3) at Cincinnati (TBD), 6:40 p.m.

Colorado (Gomber 2-4) at Washington (Sanchez 3-3), 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (Eflin 1-3) at N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 4-1), 7:10 p.m.

Miami (Rogers 2-5) at Atlanta (Anderson 3-3), 7:20 p.m.

Milwaukee (Woodruff 5-2) at St. Louis (Hudson 3-2), 8:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 4-0) at Arizona (Bumgarner 2-2), 9:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Quintana 1-2) at San Diego (Manaea 2-3), 9:40 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Milwaukee at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Colorado at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta, 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 7:15 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 7:15 p.m.

Pittsburgh at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

