All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|18
|7
|.720
|_
|Tampa Bay
|16
|10
|.615
|2½
|Toronto
|16
|11
|.593
|3
|Baltimore
|10
|16
|.385
|8½
|Boston
|10
|16
|.385
|8½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|15
|11
|.577
|_
|Cleveland
|12
|13
|.480
|2½
|Chicago
|11
|13
|.458
|3
|Kansas City
|8
|15
|.348
|5½
|Detroit
|8
|16
|.333
|6
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|17
|10
|.630
|_
|Houston
|15
|11
|.577
|1½
|Seattle
|12
|14
|.462
|4½
|Texas
|10
|14
|.417
|5½
|Oakland
|10
|15
|.400
|6
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|19
|9
|.679
|_
|Miami
|12
|13
|.480
|5½
|Atlanta
|12
|15
|.444
|6½
|Philadelphia
|11
|15
|.423
|7
|Washington
|9
|18
|.333
|9½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|18
|8
|.692
|_
|St. Louis
|15
|10
|.600
|2½
|Pittsburgh
|10
|14
|.417
|7
|Chicago
|9
|15
|.375
|8
|Cincinnati
|3
|22
|.120
|14½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|16
|7
|.696
|_
|San Diego
|17
|9
|.654
|½
|Colorado
|15
|10
|.600
|2
|San Francisco
|14
|11
|.560
|3
|Arizona
|13
|13
|.500
|4½
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Thursday’s Games
L.A. Angels 8, Boston 0
Cleveland 6, Toronto 5
Baltimore 5, Minnesota 3
Houston 3, Detroit 2
Tampa Bay 4, Seattle 3
Friday’s Games
Kansas City at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Texas at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Toronto at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Detroit at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Oakland at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Washington at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Texas (Dunning 1-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Severino 2-0), 1:05 p.m.
Oakland (Kaprielian 0-1) at Minnesota (Paddack 1-2), 2:10 p.m.
Detroit (Rodriguez 0-2) at Houston (Valdez 1-2), 4:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 1-3) at Boston (Pivetta 0-4), 4:10 p.m.
Toronto (Stripling 0-0) at Cleveland (McKenzie 1-2), 6:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Lynch 2-1) at Baltimore (Wells 0-2), 7:05 p.m.
Washington (Gray 3-2) at L.A. Angels (Lorenzen 3-1), 9:07 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 2-1) at Seattle (Gonzales 1-3), 9:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Chicago White Sox at Boston, 11:35 a.m.
Kansas City at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.
Texas at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.
Toronto at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.
Detroit at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Oakland at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Washington at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Thursday’s Games
Milwaukee 10, Cincinnati 5
Colorado 9, Washington 7
N.Y. Mets 8, Philadelphia 7
San Diego 2, Miami 1
St. Louis 7, San Francisco 1
Friday’s Games
L.A. Dodgers at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Washington at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Colorado at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Miami at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
St. Louis at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Pittsburgh (Keller 0-4) at Cincinnati (Lodolo 1-2), 12:35 p.m., 1st game
L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 3-0) at Chicago Cubs (Steele 1-3), 2:20 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Bassitt 3-2) at Philadelphia (Eflin 1-2), 4:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh (TBD) at Cincinnati (TBD), 6:40 p.m., 2nd game
St. Louis (Matz 3-1) at San Francisco (Webb 3-1), 7:15 p.m.
Milwaukee (Burnes 1-1) at Atlanta (Fried 3-2), 7:20 p.m.
Colorado (Freeland 1-3) at Arizona (Davies 1-1), 8:10 p.m.
Miami (López 3-1) at San Diego (Manaea 2-2), 8:40 p.m.
Washington (Gray 3-2) at L.A. Angels (Lorenzen 3-1), 9:07 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Milwaukee at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.
St. Louis at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Washington at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
Colorado at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
Miami at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Chicago Cubs, 7:08 p.m.
