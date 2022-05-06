All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB New York 18 7 .720 _ Tampa Bay 16 10 .615…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 18 7 .720 _ Tampa Bay 16 10 .615 2½ Toronto 16 11 .593 3 Baltimore 10 16 .385 8½ Boston 10 16 .385 8½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Minnesota 15 11 .577 _ Cleveland 12 13 .480 2½ Chicago 11 13 .458 3 Kansas City 8 15 .348 5½ Detroit 8 16 .333 6

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 17 10 .630 _ Houston 15 11 .577 1½ Seattle 12 14 .462 4½ Texas 10 14 .417 5½ Oakland 10 15 .400 6

___

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 19 9 .679 _ Miami 12 13 .480 5½ Atlanta 12 15 .444 6½ Philadelphia 11 15 .423 7 Washington 9 18 .333 9½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 18 8 .692 _ St. Louis 15 10 .600 2½ Pittsburgh 10 14 .417 7 Chicago 9 15 .375 8 Cincinnati 3 22 .120 14½

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 16 7 .696 _ San Diego 17 9 .654 ½ Colorado 15 10 .600 2 San Francisco 14 11 .560 3 Arizona 13 13 .500 4½

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

L.A. Angels 8, Boston 0

Cleveland 6, Toronto 5

Baltimore 5, Minnesota 3

Houston 3, Detroit 2

Tampa Bay 4, Seattle 3

Friday’s Games

Kansas City at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Texas at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Detroit at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Washington at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Texas (Dunning 1-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Severino 2-0), 1:05 p.m.

Oakland (Kaprielian 0-1) at Minnesota (Paddack 1-2), 2:10 p.m.

Detroit (Rodriguez 0-2) at Houston (Valdez 1-2), 4:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 1-3) at Boston (Pivetta 0-4), 4:10 p.m.

Toronto (Stripling 0-0) at Cleveland (McKenzie 1-2), 6:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Lynch 2-1) at Baltimore (Wells 0-2), 7:05 p.m.

Washington (Gray 3-2) at L.A. Angels (Lorenzen 3-1), 9:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 2-1) at Seattle (Gonzales 1-3), 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at Boston, 11:35 a.m.

Kansas City at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.

Texas at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.

Toronto at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.

Detroit at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Oakland at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Washington at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

Milwaukee 10, Cincinnati 5

Colorado 9, Washington 7

N.Y. Mets 8, Philadelphia 7

San Diego 2, Miami 1

St. Louis 7, San Francisco 1

Friday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Washington at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Miami at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

St. Louis at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Pittsburgh (Keller 0-4) at Cincinnati (Lodolo 1-2), 12:35 p.m., 1st game

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 3-0) at Chicago Cubs (Steele 1-3), 2:20 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Bassitt 3-2) at Philadelphia (Eflin 1-2), 4:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh (TBD) at Cincinnati (TBD), 6:40 p.m., 2nd game

St. Louis (Matz 3-1) at San Francisco (Webb 3-1), 7:15 p.m.

Milwaukee (Burnes 1-1) at Atlanta (Fried 3-2), 7:20 p.m.

Colorado (Freeland 1-3) at Arizona (Davies 1-1), 8:10 p.m.

Miami (López 3-1) at San Diego (Manaea 2-2), 8:40 p.m.

Washington (Gray 3-2) at L.A. Angels (Lorenzen 3-1), 9:07 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Milwaukee at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.

St. Louis at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Washington at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

Miami at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Chicago Cubs, 7:08 p.m.

