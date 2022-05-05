RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Ukraine repels attacks, combat rages on | Ukraine troops remain stuck in steel mill | Europeans weigh costs of cutting Russian energy
Baseball Glance

The Associated Press

May 5, 2022, 10:02 AM

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 18 7 .720 _
Toronto 16 10 .615
Tampa Bay 15 10 .600 3
Boston 10 15 .400 8
Baltimore 9 16 .360 9

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Minnesota 15 10 .600 _
Chicago 11 13 .458
Cleveland 11 13 .458
Detroit 8 15 .348 6
Kansas City 8 15 .348 6

West Division

W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 16 10 .615 _
Houston 14 11 .560
Seattle 12 13 .480
Texas 10 14 .417 5
Oakland 10 15 .400

___

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 18 9 .667 _
Miami 12 12 .500
Atlanta 12 15 .444 6
Philadelphia 11 14 .440 6
Washington 9 17 .346

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 17 8 .680 _
St. Louis 14 10 .583
Pittsburgh 10 14 .417
Chicago 9 15 .375
Cincinnati 3 21 .125 13½

West Division

W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 16 7 .696 _
San Diego 16 9 .640 1
Colorado 14 10 .583
San Francisco 14 10 .583
Arizona 13 13 .500

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Detroit 3, Pittsburgh 2, 1st game

St. Louis 10, Kansas City 0

San Diego 5, Cleveland 4, 1st game

Houston 7, Seattle 2

Tampa Bay 3, Oakland 0

Pittsburgh 7, Detroit 2, 2nd game

Cleveland 6, San Diego 5, 10 innings, 2nd game

Baltimore 9, Minnesota 4

Toronto 2, N.Y. Yankees 1

Texas 2, Philadelphia 1, 10 innings

Chicago White Sox 4, Chicago Cubs 3

L.A. Angels 10, Boston 5, 10 innings

Thursday’s Games

L.A. Angels at Boston, 1:35 p.m.

Toronto at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Detroit at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Kansas City (Hernández 0-1) at Baltimore (Lyles 2-2), 7:05 p.m.

Texas (Otto 1-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 2-0), 7:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Velasquez 1-2) at Boston (Eovaldi 1-0), 7:10 p.m.

Toronto (Gausman 2-1) at Cleveland (Bieber 1-1), 7:10 p.m.

Detroit (Brieske 0-1) at Houston (Garcia 1-1), 8:10 p.m.

Oakland (Irvin 2-1) at Minnesota (TBD), 8:10 p.m.

Washington (Adon 1-4) at L.A. Angels (TBD), 9:38 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Fleming 2-3) at Seattle (Gilbert 4-0), 9:40 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Texas at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Oakland at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Detroit at Houston, 4:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Boston, 4:10 p.m.

Toronto at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Washington at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Detroit 3, Pittsburgh 2, 1st game

Arizona 8, Miami 7

St. Louis 10, Kansas City 0

San Diego 5, Cleveland 4, 1st game

Atlanta 9, N.Y. Mets 2

Pittsburgh 7, Detroit 2, 2nd game

Cleveland 6, San Diego 5, 10 innings, 2nd game

Texas 2, Philadelphia 1, 10 innings

Chicago White Sox 4, Chicago Cubs 3

Colorado 5, Washington 2

Milwaukee 18, Cincinnati 4

L.A. Dodgers 9, San Francisco 1

Thursday’s Games

Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 1:40 p.m.

Washington at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.

Miami at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

St. Louis at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Friday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers (Anderson 2-0) at Chicago Cubs (Steele 1-3), 2:20 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Brubaker 0-2) at Cincinnati (Overton 0-0), 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 4-0) at Philadelphia (Gibson 2-1), 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Lauer 2-0) at Atlanta (TBD), 7:20 p.m.

Washington (Adon 1-4) at L.A. Angels (TBD), 9:38 p.m.

Colorado (Kuhl 3-0) at Arizona (Kelly 2-1), 9:40 p.m.

Miami (Alcantara 2-1) at San Diego (Darvish 2-1), 9:40 p.m.

St. Louis (Hicks 1-2) at San Francisco (TBD), 10:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m., 1st game

L.A. Dodgers at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m., 2nd game

St. Louis at San Francisco, 7:15 p.m.

Milwaukee at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

Miami at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

Washington at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

