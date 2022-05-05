All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|18
|7
|.720
|_
|Toronto
|16
|10
|.615
|2½
|Tampa Bay
|15
|10
|.600
|3
|Boston
|10
|15
|.400
|8
|Baltimore
|9
|16
|.360
|9
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|15
|10
|.600
|_
|Chicago
|11
|13
|.458
|3½
|Cleveland
|11
|13
|.458
|3½
|Detroit
|8
|15
|.348
|6
|Kansas City
|8
|15
|.348
|6
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|16
|10
|.615
|_
|Houston
|14
|11
|.560
|1½
|Seattle
|12
|13
|.480
|3½
|Texas
|10
|14
|.417
|5
|Oakland
|10
|15
|.400
|5½
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|18
|9
|.667
|_
|Miami
|12
|12
|.500
|4½
|Atlanta
|12
|15
|.444
|6
|Philadelphia
|11
|14
|.440
|6
|Washington
|9
|17
|.346
|8½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|17
|8
|.680
|_
|St. Louis
|14
|10
|.583
|2½
|Pittsburgh
|10
|14
|.417
|6½
|Chicago
|9
|15
|.375
|7½
|Cincinnati
|3
|21
|.125
|13½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|16
|7
|.696
|_
|San Diego
|16
|9
|.640
|1
|Colorado
|14
|10
|.583
|2½
|San Francisco
|14
|10
|.583
|2½
|Arizona
|13
|13
|.500
|4½
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Wednesday’s Games
Detroit 3, Pittsburgh 2, 1st game
St. Louis 10, Kansas City 0
San Diego 5, Cleveland 4, 1st game
Houston 7, Seattle 2
Tampa Bay 3, Oakland 0
Pittsburgh 7, Detroit 2, 2nd game
Cleveland 6, San Diego 5, 10 innings, 2nd game
Baltimore 9, Minnesota 4
Toronto 2, N.Y. Yankees 1
Texas 2, Philadelphia 1, 10 innings
Chicago White Sox 4, Chicago Cubs 3
L.A. Angels 10, Boston 5, 10 innings
Thursday’s Games
L.A. Angels at Boston, 1:35 p.m.
Toronto at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Detroit at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Kansas City (Hernández 0-1) at Baltimore (Lyles 2-2), 7:05 p.m.
Texas (Otto 1-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 2-0), 7:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Velasquez 1-2) at Boston (Eovaldi 1-0), 7:10 p.m.
Toronto (Gausman 2-1) at Cleveland (Bieber 1-1), 7:10 p.m.
Detroit (Brieske 0-1) at Houston (Garcia 1-1), 8:10 p.m.
Oakland (Irvin 2-1) at Minnesota (TBD), 8:10 p.m.
Washington (Adon 1-4) at L.A. Angels (TBD), 9:38 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Fleming 2-3) at Seattle (Gilbert 4-0), 9:40 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Texas at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Oakland at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Detroit at Houston, 4:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Boston, 4:10 p.m.
Toronto at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Washington at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Wednesday’s Games
Detroit 3, Pittsburgh 2, 1st game
Arizona 8, Miami 7
St. Louis 10, Kansas City 0
San Diego 5, Cleveland 4, 1st game
Atlanta 9, N.Y. Mets 2
Pittsburgh 7, Detroit 2, 2nd game
Cleveland 6, San Diego 5, 10 innings, 2nd game
Texas 2, Philadelphia 1, 10 innings
Chicago White Sox 4, Chicago Cubs 3
Colorado 5, Washington 2
Milwaukee 18, Cincinnati 4
L.A. Dodgers 9, San Francisco 1
Thursday’s Games
Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 1:40 p.m.
Washington at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.
Miami at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
St. Louis at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Friday’s Games
L.A. Dodgers (Anderson 2-0) at Chicago Cubs (Steele 1-3), 2:20 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Brubaker 0-2) at Cincinnati (Overton 0-0), 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 4-0) at Philadelphia (Gibson 2-1), 7:05 p.m.
Milwaukee (Lauer 2-0) at Atlanta (TBD), 7:20 p.m.
Washington (Adon 1-4) at L.A. Angels (TBD), 9:38 p.m.
Colorado (Kuhl 3-0) at Arizona (Kelly 2-1), 9:40 p.m.
Miami (Alcantara 2-1) at San Diego (Darvish 2-1), 9:40 p.m.
St. Louis (Hicks 1-2) at San Francisco (TBD), 10:15 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m., 1st game
L.A. Dodgers at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m., 2nd game
St. Louis at San Francisco, 7:15 p.m.
Milwaukee at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Colorado at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.
Miami at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.
Washington at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.
