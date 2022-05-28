RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Ukraine fears Mariupol repeat in Donbas | Fleeing the Russians | Russia slams sanctions, seeks to blame West for food crisis | PHOTOS: Living in fear of death from above
Home » Sports » 15,000 fans watch Argentina…

15,000 fans watch Argentina train in Spain for Finalissima

The Associated Press

May 28, 2022, 1:02 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MADRID (AP) — Lionel Messi’s Argentina trained in front of 15,000 fans at the stadium of Athletic Bilbao in northern Spain on Saturday as it prepares to play Italy in London in a clash of the South American and European champions.

Argentina trained his week behind closed doors at Athletic’s training grounds outside the city.

The tickets to watch Argentina train cost 12 euros ($12.80) for the general public and 10 euros ($10.70) for Athletic club members.

Argentina will play Italy on Wednesday at Wembley Stadium in a showdown between the CONMEBOL and UEFA champions.

That match, called the “Finalissima,” will be the third time the two champions of the world’s most powerful soccer confederations face off in official competition. On the other two occasions, France beat Uruguay in 1985 and Argentina beat Denmark in 1993.

Argentina won the 2021 Copa América after beating Brazil 1-0 in the final.

Italy beat England on penalties for the European championship last year.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News | Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

Is the current nomination process hurting national security?

TSP’s modernization project set to launch June 1 after transition period

Give thanks for the dedicated federal employees who keep things running

State Dept. IG raises 'favoritism' concerns within Foreign Service promotion boards

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up