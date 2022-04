USFL Football League The Associated Press

All Times EDT All games in Birmingham, Ala. North W L T Pct PF PA New Jersey 1 1 0 .500 34 34 Philadelphia 1 1 0 .500 47 46 Pittsburgh 0 2 0 .000 26 47 Michigan 0 2 0 .000 18 27 South W L T Pct PF PA Birmingham 2 0 0 1.000 61 52 Tampa Bay 1 0 0 1.000 17 3 New Orleans 1 0 0 1.000 23 17 Houston 1 1 0 .500 45 49 ___ Sunday's Games Houston 17, Michigan 12 New Orleans 23, Philadelphia 17 Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh, ppd. to Monday Monday's Games Tampa Bay 17, Pittsburgh 3 Friday's Games New Jersey 10, Michigan 6 Saturday's Games Philadelphia 30, Pittsburgh 23 Birmingham 33, Houston 28