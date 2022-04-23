USFL Football League

RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | US officials to visit Kyiv | Kremlin pursues cases against critics | Refugees make protective vests | Latest photos
The Associated Press

April 23, 2022, 10:38 PM

All Times EDT
All games in Birmingham, Ala.
North
W L T Pct PF PA
New Jersey 1 1 0 .500 34 34
Philadelphia 1 1 0 .500 47 46
Pittsburgh 0 2 0 .000 26 47
Michigan 0 2 0 .000 18 27
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Birmingham 2 0 0 1.000 61 52
Tampa Bay 1 0 0 1.000 17 3
New Orleans 1 0 0 1.000 23 17
Houston 1 1 0 .500 45 49

___

Sunday’s Games

Houston 17, Michigan 12

New Orleans 23, Philadelphia 17

Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh, ppd. to Monday

Monday’s Games

Tampa Bay 17, Pittsburgh 3

Friday’s Games

New Jersey 10, Michigan 6

Saturday’s Games

Philadelphia 30, Pittsburgh 23

Birmingham 33, Houston 28<

