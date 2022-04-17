USFL Football League

RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Latest updates | Ukrainians defy surrender-or-die demand | Diplomat: Mariupol 'doesn't exist anymore' | Pope makes plea for peace
All Times EDT
All games in Birmingham, Ala.
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Pittsburgh 0 0 0 .000 000 000
New Jersey 0 1 0 .000 24 28
Michigan 0 1 0 .000 12 17
Philadelphia 0 1 0 .000 017 023
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Birmingham 1 0 0 1.000 28 24
Houston 1 0 0 1.000 17 12
New Orleans 1 0 0 1.000 023 017
Tampa Bay 0 0 0 .000 000 000

___

Saturday’s Games

Birmingham 28, New Jersey 24

Sunday’s Games

Houston 17, Michigan 12

New Orleans 23, Philadelphia 17

Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh, 8 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Michigan at New Jersey, 8 p.m.

