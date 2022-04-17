USFL Football League

All Times EDT All games in Birmingham, Ala. North W L T Pct PF PA Pittsburgh 0 0 0 .000…

All Times EDT All games in Birmingham, Ala. North W L T Pct PF PA Pittsburgh 0 0 0 .000 000 000 New Jersey 0 1 0 .000 24 28 Michigan 0 1 0 .000 12 17 Philadelphia 0 1 0 .000 017 023 South W L T Pct PF PA Birmingham 1 0 0 1.000 28 24 Houston 1 0 0 1.000 17 12 New Orleans 1 0 0 1.000 023 017 Tampa Bay 0 0 0 .000 000 000

___

Saturday’s Games

Birmingham 28, New Jersey 24

Sunday’s Games

Houston 17, Michigan 12

New Orleans 23, Philadelphia 17

Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh, 8 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Michigan at New Jersey, 8 p.m.

