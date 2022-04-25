RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russia hits rail, fuel facilities | US promises more Ukraine aid | Ukraine PM: Russia committing 'terrible war crimes' | Photos
Triple-A Pacific League Glance

The Associated Press

April 25, 2022, 12:18 PM

All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Round Rock (Texas) 12 6 .667
Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers) 11 7 .611 1
El Paso (San Diego) 9 9 .500 3
Sugar Land (Houston) 8 10 .444 4
Albuquerque (Colorado) 7 11 .389 5
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Reno (Arizona) 10 8 .556
Sacramento (San Francisco) 10 8 .556
Las Vegas (Oakland) 9 9 .500 1
Salt Lake (L.A. Angels) 9 9 .500 1
Tacoma (Seattle) 5 13 .278 5

___

Sunday’s Games

Albuquerque 9, Round Rock 6

El Paso 6, Las Vegas 5

Sacramento 2, Oklahoma City 1

Reno 6, Salt Lake 3

Sugar Land 3, Tacoma 2

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Tuesday’s Games

Salt Lake at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.

Sugar Land at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.

Reno at El Paso, 8:05, p.m.

Sacramento at Albuqueque, 8:35 p.m.

Tacoma at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Reno at El Paso, 1:05 p.m.

Sugar Land at Oklahoma City, 1:05 p.m.

Sacramento at Albuquerque, 8:05 p.m.

Salt Lake at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.

Tacoma at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.

