Newcastle in EPL top half while Norwich closer to drop

The Associated Press

April 23, 2022, 12:44 PM

NORWICH, England (AP) — Joelinton scored twice in his 100th English Premier League appearance for Newcastle as they climbed into the top half of the standings after beating host Norwich 3-0 on Saturday.

The Magpies’ first win at Carrow Road since January 1994 left Norwich closer to relegation. Norwich was eight points from safety with five games left.

Joelinton broke the deadlock in the 35th minute with a curled strike into the top corner, and slotted home again just six minutes later.

Another Brazilian, Bruno Guimaraes, wrapped up Newcastle’s fourth successive win at the start of the second half, when he beat a defender to Tim Krul’s attempted pass out from the back, before taking a touch and cleverly lobbing the goalkeeper.

Newcastle was up to ninth, its highest position this late in the season in eight years.

Back in November when these teams met and drew 1-1, Newcastle was on the bottom of the standings without a win. Norwich was two places above.

But only Liverpool has collected more league points in 2022 than Newcastle’s 32.

