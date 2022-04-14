RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live Updates | Damaged Russian warship sinks after fire | Ukraine says it damaged Russian flagship | Kremlin crackdown silences protests | Portland soccer teams to play charity game for Ukraine | Photos
Home » Sports » Major League Baseball Leaders

Major League Baseball Leaders

The Associated Press

April 14, 2022, 3:52 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_Choi, Tampa Bay, .563; Kwan, Cleveland, .526; O.Miller, Cleveland, .524; Ramírez, Cleveland, .480; Meadows, Detroit, .471; J.Crawford, Seattle, .421; Benintendi, Kansas City, .412; Santander, Baltimore, .400; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, .391; Franco, Tampa Bay, .379.

RUNS_Straw, Cleveland, 9; O.Miller, Cleveland, 8; Andrus, Oakland, 7; Kwan, Cleveland, 7; J.Abreu, Chicago, 6; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 6; B.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 6; Pinder, Oakland, 6; Robert, Chicago, 6; 9 tied at 5.

RBI_Ramírez, Cleveland, 14; Mercado, Cleveland, 9; Brown, Oakland, 8; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 8; E.Jiménez, Chicago, 7; Rizzo, New York, 7; Bregman, Houston, 7; Choi, Tampa Bay, 6; Vaughn, Chicago, 6; O.Miller, Cleveland, 6; Mullins, Baltimore, 6; B.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 6.

HITS_Ramírez, Cleveland, 12; Franco, Tampa Bay, 11; O.Miller, Cleveland, 11; Kwan, Cleveland, 10; Rosario, Cleveland, 10; Springer, Toronto, 10; Choi, Tampa Bay, 9; Devers, Boston, 9; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 9; Straw, Cleveland, 9.

DOUBLES_O.Miller, Cleveland, 5; Andrus, Oakland, 4; Anderson, Chicago, 3; Devers, Boston, 3; Franco, Tampa Bay, 3; K.Hernández, Boston, 3; Mancini, Baltimore, 3; Martinez, Boston, 3; S.Murphy, Oakland, 3; Ramírez, Cleveland, 3; Springer, Toronto, 3.

TRIPLES_Fletcher, Los Angeles, 1; Franco, Tampa Bay, 1; Giménez, Cleveland, 1; Harrison, Chicago, 1; Kwan, Cleveland, 1; J.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 1; Mayfield, Los Angeles, 1; Meadows, Detroit, 1; Mercado, Cleveland, 1; S.Murphy, Oakland, 1; Ramírez, Cleveland, 1; V.Reyes, Detroit, 1; Rosario, Cleveland, 1.

HOME RUNS_Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 4; Rizzo, New York, 3; Buxton, Minnesota, 3; Mercado, Cleveland, 3; Ramírez, Cleveland, 3; B.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 3; 14 tied at 2.

STOLEN BASES_Robert, Chicago, 4; Straw, Cleveland, 4; Altuve, Houston, 2; Mateo, Baltimore, 2; Merrifield, Kansas City, 2; 17 tied at 1.

PITCHING_Cimber, Toronto, 2-0; 22 tied at 1-0.

ERA_Keller, Kansas City, 0.00; Manoah, Toronto, 0.00; F.Valdez, Houston, 0.93; Whitlock, Boston, 1.42; Lorenzen, Los Angeles, 1.50; Manning, Detroit, 1.50; Greinke, Kansas City, 1.59; Cease, Chicago, 1.80; McKenzie, Cleveland, 2.57; Bieber, Cleveland, 2.70.

STRIKEOUTS_McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 15; Eovaldi, Boston, 13; Montas, Oakland, 12; Fleming, Tampa Bay, 11; Bieber, Cleveland, 9; Cole, New York, 9; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 9; Ray, Seattle, 9; F.Valdez, Houston, 9; Acevedo, Oakland, 8; Cease, Chicago, 8; Javier, Houston, 8.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Moon mining and satellite collisions make list of DoD concerns in space

Workforce, customer experience initiatives in OMB's PMA action plan

OMB memo directs agencies to study federal customer experience barriers

Supply chain assessment identifies 200,000 products ‘of concern’ in fed marketplace

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up