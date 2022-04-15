Korn Ferry Tour Veritex Bank Championship Scores

|Friday
|At Texas Rangers Golf Club
|Arlington, Texas
|Purse: $750,000
|Yardage: 7,010; Par: 71
|Third Round
Chase Parker 67-62-65_194
Taylor Montgomery 65-66-64_195
Tyson Alexander 65-66-66_197
Shawn Stefani 65-63-69_197
Rob Oppenheim 69-63-66_198
Byeong Hun An 68-62-68_198
Mark Hubbard 66-66-67_199
John VanDerLaan 67-68-65_200
Grayson Murray 68-66-66_200
Scott Harrington 66-68-66_200
Tano Goya 69-65-66_200
Robby Shelton 67-66-67_200
Tee-K Kelly 69-64-67_200
Chris Baker 69-68-64_201
Martin Contini 70-65-66_201
Callum Tarren 68-67-66_201
Sam Stevens 68-66-67_201
Theo Humphrey 67-66-68_201
Erik Barnes 67-66-68_201
Patrick Fishburn 65-68-68_201
Trevor Werbylo 69-63-69_201
Justin Suh 64-67-70_201
MJ Daffue 62-69-70_201
Jonathan Brightwell 70-67-65_202
Eric Cole 72-65-65_202
Kevin Dougherty 68-67-67_202
Augusto Núñez 68-67-67_202
A.J. Crouch 66-68-68_202
Brett Drewitt 70-64-68_202
Blaine Hale, Jr. 68-65-69_202
Martin Flores 65-68-69_202
T.J. Vogel 69-64-69_202
Pontus Nyholm 68-64-70_202
Alex Weiss 68-64-70_202
Nicholas Lindheim 68-69-66_203
Clay Feagler 67-67-69_203
Aaron Baddeley 69-65-69_203
Marcelo Rozo 69-64-70_203
Tom Whitney 67-64-72_203
Michael Johnson 70-67-67_204
Nicolas Echavarria 70-67-67_204
John Pak 67-68-69_204
Thomas Rosenmueller 70-65-69_204
Wil Bateman 69-65-70_204
Michael Gellerman 70-64-70_204
Alex Chiarella 75-62-68_205
Anders Albertson 67-70-68_205
Zecheng Dou 70-66-69_205
Matt McCarty 69-67-69_205
Curtis Luck 68-67-70_205
Zack Fischer 70-67-69_206
Sam Saunders 70-67-69_206
Sangmoon Bae 66-70-70_206
Jimmy Stanger 72-64-70_206
Ryan McCormick 69-67-70_206
Trevor Cone 68-67-71_206
Ryan Ruffels 69-66-71_206
Seonghyeon Kim 70-65-71_206
Michael Kim 71-66-70_207
Ben Griffin 70-67-70_207
Tommy Gainey 69-68-70_207
Josh Teater 69-65-73_207
David Hearn 68-69-71_208
Stephen Franken 69-67-72_208
Ben Silverman 72-63-73_208
Erik Compton 71-65-73_209
Ben Taylor 68-68-73_209
Vince India 67-66-77_210
Will Gordon 69-68-74_211
Joey Garber 72-64-76_212
