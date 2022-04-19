RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russia forces attacking along east front | Food insecurity crisis | Ukrainian pride at Boston Marathon
Home » Sports » Fulham secures immediate promotion…

Fulham secures immediate promotion back to Premier League

The Associated Press

April 19, 2022, 4:41 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LONDON (AP) — Fulham secured an immediate return to the Premier League after a 3-0 win over Preston on Tuesday guaranteed a top-two finish in the League Championship.

The promotion has been powered by Aleksandar Mitrovic’s 40 goals, including two against Preston, and there are still four games remaining.

Marco Silva’s side looks set to go up as champion, with second-place Bournemouth nine points adrift.

Fulham has swung back and forth from the top two divisions every season since gaining promotion to the Premier League in 2018 after a four-year absence.

There will be a cluster of teams based in west London in next season’s Premier League, with Chelsea and Brentford also based there.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

New campaign asks service members to share stories to push sexual assault reforms farther

USPS sets slower delivery standard for small packages, starting May 1

USCIS deputy to become TSA CIO

DeJoy: USPS in recovery but ‘uncomfortable changes’ still to come under reform plan

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up