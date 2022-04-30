RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Ukraine cracks down on ‘traitors’ | Russian advance crawls | Women train to find landmines | Va. breweries band together to help Ukraine
Colorado blanks Portland to run unbeaten home streak to 21

The Associated Press

April 30, 2022, 11:48 PM

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP) — Diego Rubio scored on a first-half penalty kick and William Yarbrough saved all three shots he faced to lead Colorado to a 2-0 victory over the Portland Timbers in MLS play on Saturday, upping the Rapids’ unbeaten regular-season streak at home to 21.

The Rapids (3-3-3) never trailed after Rubio found the net in the 30th minute for his fourth goal of the season. Rubio was sent off in the 63rd minute for his second yellow card.

Mark-Anthony Kaye capped the scoring for Colorado with a goal — his third of the season — during second-half stoppage time. The Rapids own the seventh longest streak in league history. Next up are the 22-match runs of Portland (2013-14) and the Columbus Crew (2008-09).

The Rapids outshot the Timbers 16-10 and had a 7-3 edge in shots on goal.

Aljaz Ivacic had five saves for the Timbers (2-3-5).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

