All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Baltimore 0 0 .000 _ Boston 0 0 .000 _ New York 0 0 .000 _ Tampa Bay 0 0 .000 _ Toronto 0 0 .000 _

Central Division

W L Pct GB Kansas City 1 0 1.000 _ Chicago 0 0 .000 ½ Detroit 0 0 .000 ½ Minnesota 0 0 .000 ½ Cleveland 0 1 .000 1

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 1 0 1.000 _ Oakland 0 0 .000 ½ Seattle 0 0 .000 ½ Texas 0 0 .000 ½ Los Angeles 0 1 .000 1

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 1 0 1.000 _ Miami 0 0 .000 ½ Philadelphia 0 0 .000 ½ Atlanta 0 1 .000 1 Washington 0 1 .000 1

Central Division

W L Pct GB Cincinnati 1 0 1.000 _ St. Louis 1 0 1.000 _ Chicago 1 0 1.000 _ Milwaukee 0 1 .000 1 Pittsburgh 0 1 .000 1

West Division

W L Pct GB Arizona 1 0 1.000 _ Colorado 0 0 .000 ½ Los Angeles 0 0 .000 ½ San Francisco 0 0 .000 ½ San Diego 0 1 .000 1

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

Houston 3, L.A. Angels 1

Kansas City 3, Cleveland 1

Boston at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.

Seattle at Minnesota, ppd.

Friday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Oakland at Philadelphia, 3:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 3:10 p.m.

Texas at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Baltimore (Lyles 0-0) at Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 0-0), 1:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Cease 0-0) at Detroit (TBD), 1:10 p.m.

Seattle (Gilbert 0-0) at Minnesota (Gray 0-0), 2:10 p.m.

Texas (TBD) at Toronto (Gausman 0-0), 3:07 p.m.

Boston (Pivetta 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Severino 0-0), 4:05 p.m.

Oakland (Irvin 0-0) at Philadelphia (Gibson 0-0), 4:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Plesac 0-0) at Kansas City (Keller 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

Houston (Verlander 0-0) at L.A. Angels (Syndergaard 0-0), 9:07 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Oakland at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Texas at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.

Cleveland at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Seattle at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:08 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

St. Louis 9, Pittsburgh 0

N.Y. Mets 5, Washington 1

Cincinnati 6, Atlanta 3

Chicago 5, Milwaukee 4

Arizona 4, San Diego 2

Friday’s Games

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Oakland at Philadelphia, 3:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 4:10 p.m.

Miami at San Francisco, 4:35 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

San Diego at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Pittsburgh (Keller 0-0) at St. Louis (Mikolas 0-0), 2:15 p.m.

Milwaukee (Peralta 0-0) at Chicago Cubs (Stroman 0-0), 2:20 p.m.

Miami (López 0-0) at San Francisco (Rodón 0-0), 4:05 p.m.

Oakland (Irvin 0-0) at Philadelphia (Gibson 0-0), 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Bassitt 0-0) at Washington (TBD), 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Gutierrez 0-0) at Atlanta (Wright 0-0), 7:20 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 0-0) at Colorado (Márquez 0-0), 8:10 p.m.

San Diego (Musgrove 0-0) at Arizona (Davies 0-0), 8:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Oakland at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Washington, 1:35 p.m.

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Miami at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

San Diego at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

