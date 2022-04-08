RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Strike on rail station | New sanction target Putin's daughters | Russia cuts interest rate | Photos
Home » Sports » Baseball Glance

Baseball Glance

The Associated Press

April 8, 2022, 10:02 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Baltimore 0 0 .000 _
Boston 0 0 .000 _
New York 0 0 .000 _
Tampa Bay 0 0 .000 _
Toronto 0 0 .000 _

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Kansas City 1 0 1.000 _
Chicago 0 0 .000 ½
Detroit 0 0 .000 ½
Minnesota 0 0 .000 ½
Cleveland 0 1 .000 1

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 1 0 1.000 _
Oakland 0 0 .000 ½
Seattle 0 0 .000 ½
Texas 0 0 .000 ½
Los Angeles 0 1 .000 1

___

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 1 0 1.000 _
Miami 0 0 .000 ½
Philadelphia 0 0 .000 ½
Atlanta 0 1 .000 1
Washington 0 1 .000 1

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Cincinnati 1 0 1.000 _
St. Louis 1 0 1.000 _
Chicago 1 0 1.000 _
Milwaukee 0 1 .000 1
Pittsburgh 0 1 .000 1

West Division

W L Pct GB
Arizona 1 0 1.000 _
Colorado 0 0 .000 ½
Los Angeles 0 0 .000 ½
San Francisco 0 0 .000 ½
San Diego 0 1 .000 1

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

Houston 3, L.A. Angels 1

Kansas City 3, Cleveland 1

Boston at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.

Seattle at Minnesota, ppd.

Friday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Oakland at Philadelphia, 3:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 3:10 p.m.

Texas at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Baltimore (Lyles 0-0) at Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 0-0), 1:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Cease 0-0) at Detroit (TBD), 1:10 p.m.

Seattle (Gilbert 0-0) at Minnesota (Gray 0-0), 2:10 p.m.

Texas (TBD) at Toronto (Gausman 0-0), 3:07 p.m.

Boston (Pivetta 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Severino 0-0), 4:05 p.m.

Oakland (Irvin 0-0) at Philadelphia (Gibson 0-0), 4:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Plesac 0-0) at Kansas City (Keller 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

Houston (Verlander 0-0) at L.A. Angels (Syndergaard 0-0), 9:07 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Oakland at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Texas at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.

Cleveland at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Seattle at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:08 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

St. Louis 9, Pittsburgh 0

N.Y. Mets 5, Washington 1

Cincinnati 6, Atlanta 3

Chicago 5, Milwaukee 4

Arizona 4, San Diego 2

Friday’s Games

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Oakland at Philadelphia, 3:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 4:10 p.m.

Miami at San Francisco, 4:35 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

San Diego at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Pittsburgh (Keller 0-0) at St. Louis (Mikolas 0-0), 2:15 p.m.

Milwaukee (Peralta 0-0) at Chicago Cubs (Stroman 0-0), 2:20 p.m.

Miami (López 0-0) at San Francisco (Rodón 0-0), 4:05 p.m.

Oakland (Irvin 0-0) at Philadelphia (Gibson 0-0), 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Bassitt 0-0) at Washington (TBD), 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Gutierrez 0-0) at Atlanta (Wright 0-0), 7:20 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 0-0) at Colorado (Márquez 0-0), 8:10 p.m.

San Diego (Musgrove 0-0) at Arizona (Davies 0-0), 8:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Oakland at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Washington, 1:35 p.m.

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Miami at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

San Diego at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

VA looking into 'root cause' of EHR outage that also hit DoD, Coast Guard

Appeals court OKs Biden federal employee vaccine mandate

Departing DoD software boss says success or failure boils down to leadership

Data centers pose prime opportunity to cut federal electricity consumption

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up