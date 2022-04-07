All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Baltimore 0 0 .000 _ Boston 0 0 .000 _ New…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Baltimore 0 0 .000 _ Boston 0 0 .000 _ New York 0 0 .000 _ Tampa Bay 0 0 .000 _ Toronto 0 0 .000 _

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 0 0 .000 _ Cleveland 0 0 .000 _ Detroit 0 0 .000 _ Kansas City 0 0 .000 _ Minnesota 0 0 .000 _

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 0 0 .000 _ Los Angeles 0 0 .000 _ Oakland 0 0 .000 _ Seattle 0 0 .000 _ Texas 0 0 .000 _

East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 0 0 .000 _ Miami 0 0 .000 _ New York 0 0 .000 _ Philadelphia 0 0 .000 _ Washington 0 0 .000 _

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 0 0 .000 _ Cincinnati 0 0 .000 _ Milwaukee 0 0 .000 _ Pittsburgh 0 0 .000 _ St. Louis 0 0 .000 _

West Division

W L Pct GB Arizona 0 0 .000 _ Colorado 0 0 .000 _ Los Angeles 0 0 .000 _ San Diego 0 0 .000 _ San Francisco 0 0 .000 _

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

Boston at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.

Seattle at Minnesota, ppd.

Houston at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Boston (Eovaldi 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 0-0), 1:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 0-0) at Detroit (Rodríguez 0-0), 1:10 p.m.

Oakland (Montas 0-0) at Philadelphia (Nola 0-0), 3:05 p.m.

Baltimore (Means 0-0) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 0-0), 3:10 p.m.

Seattle (Ray 0-0) at Minnesota (Ryan 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

Texas (Gray 0-0) at Toronto (Berríos 0-0), 7:07 p.m.

Houston (Odorizzi 0-0) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 0-0), 9:38 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Seattle at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Texas at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 4:05 p.m.

Oakland at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Kansas City, 4:10 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 4:15 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

San Diego at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Milwaukee (Woodruff 0-0) at Chicago Cubs (Steele 0-0), 2:20 p.m.

Oakland (Montas 0-0) at Philadelphia (Nola 0-0), 3:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 0-0) at Colorado (Freeland 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

Miami (Alcantara 0-0) at San Francisco (Webb 0-0), 4:35 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 0-0) at Washington (Gray 0-0), 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Sanmartin 0-0) at Atlanta (Morton 0-0), 7:20 p.m.

San Diego (Manaea 0-0) at Arizona (Kelly 0-0), 9:40 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Miami at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Oakland at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

San Diego at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

