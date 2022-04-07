All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Baltimore
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Boston
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|New York
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Tampa Bay
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Toronto
|0
|0
|.000
|_
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Cleveland
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Detroit
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Kansas City
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Minnesota
|0
|0
|.000
|_
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Los Angeles
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Oakland
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Seattle
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|_
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Miami
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|New York
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Philadelphia
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|_
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Milwaukee
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Pittsburgh
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|St. Louis
|0
|0
|.000
|_
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Arizona
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Colorado
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Los Angeles
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|San Diego
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|San Francisco
|0
|0
|.000
|_
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Wednesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Thursday’s Games
Boston at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.
Seattle at Minnesota, ppd.
Houston at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Boston (Eovaldi 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 0-0), 1:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Giolito 0-0) at Detroit (Rodríguez 0-0), 1:10 p.m.
Oakland (Montas 0-0) at Philadelphia (Nola 0-0), 3:05 p.m.
Baltimore (Means 0-0) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 0-0), 3:10 p.m.
Seattle (Ray 0-0) at Minnesota (Ryan 0-0), 4:10 p.m.
Texas (Gray 0-0) at Toronto (Berríos 0-0), 7:07 p.m.
Houston (Odorizzi 0-0) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 0-0), 9:38 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Seattle at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Texas at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 4:05 p.m.
Oakland at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Kansas City, 4:10 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Wednesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Thursday’s Games
Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 4:15 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.
San Diego at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Milwaukee (Woodruff 0-0) at Chicago Cubs (Steele 0-0), 2:20 p.m.
Oakland (Montas 0-0) at Philadelphia (Nola 0-0), 3:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 0-0) at Colorado (Freeland 0-0), 4:10 p.m.
Miami (Alcantara 0-0) at San Francisco (Webb 0-0), 4:35 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 0-0) at Washington (Gray 0-0), 7:05 p.m.
Cincinnati (Sanmartin 0-0) at Atlanta (Morton 0-0), 7:20 p.m.
San Diego (Manaea 0-0) at Arizona (Kelly 0-0), 9:40 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Miami at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Oakland at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.
San Diego at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.
