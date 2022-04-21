RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Putin claims victory in Mariupol | Is Biden tough enough on Russia? | New US help for Ukraine | Photos
The Associated Press

April 21, 2022, 10:02 AM

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Toronto 8 5 .615 _
New York 7 6 .538 1
Tampa Bay 7 6 .538 1
Boston 6 7 .462 2
Baltimore 4 8 .333

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Cleveland 7 5 .583 _
Chicago 6 6 .500 1
Kansas City 5 5 .500 1
Detroit 5 7 .417 2
Minnesota 4 8 .333 3

West Division

W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 8 5 .615 _
Seattle 7 5 .583 ½
Oakland 7 6 .538 1
Houston 6 6 .500
Texas 2 9 .182 5

___

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 10 4 .714 _
Atlanta 6 8 .429 4
Washington 6 8 .429 4
Philadelphia 5 8 .385
Miami 4 7 .364

Central Division

W L Pct GB
St. Louis 7 3 .700 _
Milwaukee 8 5 .615 ½
Chicago 6 6 .500 2
Pittsburgh 5 7 .417 3
Cincinnati 2 11 .154

West Division

W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 9 3 .750 _
Colorado 8 4 .667 1
San Diego 9 5 .643 1
San Francisco 8 5 .615
Arizona 4 8 .333 5

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Cleveland 11, Chicago White Sox 1, 1st game

Tampa Bay 8, Chicago Cubs 2, 6 innings

Cleveland 2, Chicago White Sox 1, 2nd game

Baltimore 1, Oakland 0

N.Y. Yankees 5, Detroit 3

L.A. Angels 6, Houston 0

Toronto 6, Boston 1

Kansas City 2, Minnesota 0

Seattle 4, Texas 2

Thursday’s Games

Detroit 3, N.Y. Yankees 0

Cleveland 6, Chicago White Sox 3

Toronto 3, Boston 2

Minnesota at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

Texas at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Cleveland (Quantrill 1-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 0-1), 7:05 p.m.

Boston (Wacha 0-0) at Tampa Bay (Kluber 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

Colorado (Senzatela 1-0) at Detroit (Skubal 0-1), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Kopech 0-0) at Minnesota (Ober 1-1), 8:10 p.m.

Toronto (Stripling 0-0) at Houston (Verlander 1-1), 8:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Zimmermann 0-0) at L.A. Angels (Detmers 0-0), 9:38 p.m.

Kansas City (Keller 0-1) at Seattle (Flexen 0-2), 9:40 p.m.

Texas (TBD) at Oakland (Oller 0-1), 9:40 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Cleveland at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Colorado at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 4:05 p.m.

Texas at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Toronto at Houston, 4:10 p.m.

Boston at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.

Baltimore at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

Kansas City at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Milwaukee 4, Pittsburgh 2

L.A. Dodgers 5, Atlanta 1

Philadelphia 9, Colorado 6

San Diego 6, Cincinnati 0

Tampa Bay 8, Chicago Cubs 2, 6 innings

St. Louis 2, Miami 0

Arizona 11, Washington 2

San Francisco 5, N.Y. Mets 2

Thursday’s Games

N.Y. Mets 6, San Francisco 2

Arizona at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Pittsburgh (Quintana 0-1) at Chicago Cubs (Smyly 1-0), 2:20 p.m.

St. Louis (Matz 1-1) at Cincinnati (Greene 1-1), 6:40 p.m.

Milwaukee (Peralta 0-1) at Philadelphia (Suárez 1-0), 7:05 p.m.

San Francisco (TBD) at Washington (Corbin 0-2), 7:05 p.m.

Colorado (Senzatela 1-0) at Detroit (Skubal 0-1), 7:10 p.m.

Miami (Rogers 0-2) at Atlanta (Wright 1-0), 7:20 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Urías 0-1) at San Diego (Martinez 0-1), 9:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Peterson 0-0) at Arizona (Gallen 0-0), 9:40 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

San Francisco at Washington, 1:05 p.m.

Colorado at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Milwaukee at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

