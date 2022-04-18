All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Toronto
|6
|4
|.600
|_
|Boston
|5
|4
|.556
|½
|New York
|5
|5
|.500
|1
|Tampa Bay
|5
|5
|.500
|1
|Baltimore
|3
|6
|.333
|2½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|6
|3
|.667
|_
|Cleveland
|4
|5
|.444
|2
|Detroit
|4
|5
|.444
|2
|Kansas City
|3
|5
|.375
|2½
|Minnesota
|3
|6
|.333
|3
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|6
|4
|.600
|_
|Houston
|5
|4
|.556
|½
|Oakland
|5
|5
|.500
|1
|Seattle
|5
|5
|.500
|1
|Texas
|2
|7
|.222
|3½
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|7
|3
|.700
|_
|Atlanta
|5
|6
|.455
|2½
|Miami
|4
|5
|.444
|2½
|Philadelphia
|4
|6
|.400
|3
|Washington
|4
|7
|.364
|3½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|St. Louis
|5
|3
|.625
|_
|Chicago
|5
|4
|.556
|½
|Pittsburgh
|5
|4
|.556
|½
|Milwaukee
|5
|5
|.500
|1
|Cincinnati
|2
|8
|.200
|4
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|7
|2
|.778
|_
|San Francisco
|7
|2
|.778
|_
|Colorado
|6
|3
|.667
|1
|San Diego
|6
|5
|.545
|2
|Arizona
|3
|6
|.333
|4
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Sunday’s Games
Baltimore 5, N.Y. Yankees 0
Boston 8, Minnesota 1
San Francisco 8, Cleveland 1
Toronto 4, Oakland 3
Tampa Bay 9, Chicago White Sox 3
L.A. Angels 8, Texas 3
Seattle 7, Houston 2
Detroit at Kansas City, ppd.
Monday’s Games
Minnesota at Boston, 11:10 a.m.
Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Chicago White Sox (Lambert 0-1) at Cleveland (McKenzie 0-1), 6:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Cole 0-0) at Detroit (Alexander 0-0), 6:40 p.m.
Toronto (Kikuchi 0-1) at Boston (Eovaldi 1-0), 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Fleming 1-1) at Chicago Cubs (Steele 1-0), 7:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Sandoval 0-0) at Houston (Valdez 1-0), 8:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Archer 0-0) at Kansas City (Hernández 0-0), 8:10 p.m.
Baltimore (TBD) at Oakland (Irvin 1-1), 9:40 p.m.
Texas (Gray 0-0) at Seattle (Ray 1-1), 9:40 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Houston, 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
Toronto at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.
Minnesota at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Texas at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Sunday’s Games
San Francisco 8, Cleveland 1
N.Y. Mets 5, Arizona 0
Pittsburgh 5, Washington 3
Miami 11, Philadelphia 3
Milwaukee 6, St. Louis 5
Chicago Cubs 6, Colorado 4
L.A. Dodgers 9, Cincinnati 1
San Diego 2, Atlanta 1
Monday’s Games
Arizona at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
San Francisco at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Cincinnati at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Atlanta at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
St. Louis (Hicks 1-0) at Miami (Luzardo 0-0), 6:40 p.m.
Arizona (Kelly 0-0) at Washington (Adon 0-2), 7:05 p.m.
San Francisco (Webb 1-0) at N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 2-0), 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Brubaker 0-1) at Milwaukee (Burnes 0-0), 7:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Fleming 1-1) at Chicago Cubs (Steele 1-0), 7:40 p.m.
Philadelphia (Gibson 1-1) at Colorado (Freeland 0-2), 8:40 p.m.
Cincinnati (Sanmartin 0-1) at San Diego (Musgrove 1-0), 9:40 p.m.
Atlanta (Fried 0-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 1-0), 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 1:40 p.m.
Atlanta at L.A. Dodgers, 3:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Arizona at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
San Francisco at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.