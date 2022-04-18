RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Latest updates | Ukrainians defy surrender-or-die demand | Diplomat: Mariupol 'doesn't exist anymore' | Pope makes plea for peace
Baseball Glance

The Associated Press

April 18, 2022, 10:02 AM

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Toronto 6 4 .600 _
Boston 5 4 .556 ½
New York 5 5 .500 1
Tampa Bay 5 5 .500 1
Baltimore 3 6 .333

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 6 3 .667 _
Cleveland 4 5 .444 2
Detroit 4 5 .444 2
Kansas City 3 5 .375
Minnesota 3 6 .333 3

West Division

W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 6 4 .600 _
Houston 5 4 .556 ½
Oakland 5 5 .500 1
Seattle 5 5 .500 1
Texas 2 7 .222

___

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 7 3 .700 _
Atlanta 5 6 .455
Miami 4 5 .444
Philadelphia 4 6 .400 3
Washington 4 7 .364

Central Division

W L Pct GB
St. Louis 5 3 .625 _
Chicago 5 4 .556 ½
Pittsburgh 5 4 .556 ½
Milwaukee 5 5 .500 1
Cincinnati 2 8 .200 4

West Division

W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 7 2 .778 _
San Francisco 7 2 .778 _
Colorado 6 3 .667 1
San Diego 6 5 .545 2
Arizona 3 6 .333 4

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Baltimore 5, N.Y. Yankees 0

Boston 8, Minnesota 1

San Francisco 8, Cleveland 1

Toronto 4, Oakland 3

Tampa Bay 9, Chicago White Sox 3

L.A. Angels 8, Texas 3

Seattle 7, Houston 2

Detroit at Kansas City, ppd.

Monday’s Games

Minnesota at Boston, 11:10 a.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Chicago White Sox (Lambert 0-1) at Cleveland (McKenzie 0-1), 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cole 0-0) at Detroit (Alexander 0-0), 6:40 p.m.

Toronto (Kikuchi 0-1) at Boston (Eovaldi 1-0), 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Fleming 1-1) at Chicago Cubs (Steele 1-0), 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Sandoval 0-0) at Houston (Valdez 1-0), 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Archer 0-0) at Kansas City (Hernández 0-0), 8:10 p.m.

Baltimore (TBD) at Oakland (Irvin 1-1), 9:40 p.m.

Texas (Gray 0-0) at Seattle (Ray 1-1), 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Houston, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Texas at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

San Francisco 8, Cleveland 1

N.Y. Mets 5, Arizona 0

Pittsburgh 5, Washington 3

Miami 11, Philadelphia 3

Milwaukee 6, St. Louis 5

Chicago Cubs 6, Colorado 4

L.A. Dodgers 9, Cincinnati 1

San Diego 2, Atlanta 1

Monday’s Games

Arizona at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

San Francisco at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Atlanta at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

St. Louis (Hicks 1-0) at Miami (Luzardo 0-0), 6:40 p.m.

Arizona (Kelly 0-0) at Washington (Adon 0-2), 7:05 p.m.

San Francisco (Webb 1-0) at N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 2-0), 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Brubaker 0-1) at Milwaukee (Burnes 0-0), 7:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Fleming 1-1) at Chicago Cubs (Steele 1-0), 7:40 p.m.

Philadelphia (Gibson 1-1) at Colorado (Freeland 0-2), 8:40 p.m.

Cincinnati (Sanmartin 0-1) at San Diego (Musgrove 1-0), 9:40 p.m.

Atlanta (Fried 0-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 1-0), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 1:40 p.m.

Atlanta at L.A. Dodgers, 3:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Arizona at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

San Francisco at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

