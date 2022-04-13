RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Polish, Baltic presidents show Ukraine support | Western arms express in Ukraine | Biden: Russia war a ‘genocide' | Photos
Home » Sports » Atlético wins ruling on…

Atlético wins ruling on seats closure for fan’s Nazi salute

The Associated Press

April 13, 2022, 8:35 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — An urgent court ruling Wednesday has stopped a UEFA punishment against Atlético Madrid for Nazi salutes by a fan at a Champions League game against Manchester City.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport’s interim ruling came hours before Atlético hosts the second-leg game in the quarterfinals.

Atlético appealed to CAS to challenge a UEFA decision Monday ordering the club to close a 5,000-seat section of its stadium as punishment for “discriminatory behavior” at the first leg in Manchester last week.

The Atlético fan was filmed making a Nazi-style gesture during the team’s 1-0 loss.

CAS cited “serious repercussions to local security if the partial stadium closure had to be enforced at this late stage.”

The court granted Atlético’s request for an interim ruling freezing the UEFA sanction pending a full hearing in the case.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

Federal R&D investments serve as foundation for US becoming AI-ready

Appeals court sees high bar to restoring federal contractor vaccine mandate

House lawmakers aim to tackle improper payments with better data, IT

OPM outlines more steps for agencies to highlight collective bargaining rights for feds

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up