Andrey Rublev to face Fabio Fognini in Belgrade semifinals

The Associated Press

April 22, 2022, 11:39 AM

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Andrey Rublev and Fabio Fognini will face off in the Serbia Open semifinals after they each picked up wins in Friday’s quarterfinals.

Rublev held serve throughout as he swept aside Taro Daniel 6-2, 6-3 for his 21st win of 2022. That ranked him second on tour, behind only Stefanos Tsitsipas on 23, and ended a relatively lean run for the Russian, who had not won back-to-back matches since reaching the Indian Wells final more than a month ago.

Fognini had a tougher time against Oscar Otte, swiftly going 5-2 down in the first set before winning seven consecutive games to set the Italian on course for a 7-5, 6-4 win.

Top-ranked Novak Djokovic set up a semifinal with Karen Khachanov after they won their quarterfinals on Thursday.

The semifinals are on Saturday.

