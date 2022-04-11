RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | War shrinking Ukraine's economy | Russia boosts firepower | PHOTOS: Russia-Ukraine war, April 8-11
2022 WNBA Draft Selections

The Associated Press

April 11, 2022, 8:40 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Selections from the 2022 WNBA draft held Monday with team, player, and college:

First Round

1. Atlanta, Rhyne Howard, Kentucky.

2. Indiana, NaLyssa Smith, Baylor.

3. Washington, Shakira Austin, Mississippi.

4. Indiana, Emily Engstler, Louisville.

5. New York, Nyara Sabally, Oregon.

6. Indiana, Lexie Hull, Stanford.

7. Dallas, Veronica Burton, Northwestern.

8. Las Vegas, Mya Hollingshed, Colorado.

9. Los Angeles, Rae Burrell, Tennessee.

10. Indiana, Queen Egbo, Baylor.

11. Las Vegas, Kierstan Bell, Florida Gulf Coast.

12. Connecticut, Nia Clouden, Michigan St.

Second Round

13. Las Vegas, Khayla Pointer, LSU.

14. Washington, Christyn Williams, UConn.

15. Atlanta, Naz Hillmon, Michigan.

16. Los Angeles, Kianna Smith, Louisville.

17. Seattle, Elissa Cunane, NC State.

18. New York, Lorela Cubaj, Georgia Tech.

19. Los Angeles, Olivia Nelson-Ododa, UConn.

20. Indiana, Destanni Henderson, South Carolina.

21. Seattle, Evina Westbrook, UConn.

22. Minnesota, Kayla Jones, NC State.

23. Las Vegas, Aisha Sheppard, Virginia Tech.

24. Connecticut, Jordan Lewis, Baylor.<

