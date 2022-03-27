Women’s National Invitation Tournament Glance

All Times EDT First Round Wednesday, March 16 At Beeghly Center Youngstown, Ohio Kent St. 68, Youngstown St. 59 At…

All Times EDT

First Round

Wednesday, March 16

At Beeghly Center

Youngstown, Ohio

Kent St. 68, Youngstown St. 59

At Francis S. Levien Gymnasium

New York

Columbia 80, Holy Cross 69

At Liberty Arena

Lynchburg, Va.

Liberty 50, Campbell 44

At Dreamstyle Arena

Albuquerque, N.M.

New Mexico 92, Grand Canyon 72

At Al McGuire Center

Milwaukee

Marquette 93, Ball St. 70

At Mackey Arena

West Lafayette, Ind.

Purdue 82, S. Illinois 60

Thursday, March 17

At Devlin Fieldhouse

New Orleans

Tulane 80, Jacksonville St. 36

At Thomas Assembly Center

Ruston, La.

Houston 63, Louisiana Tech 52

At Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum

Winston-Salem, N.C.

Wake Forest 71, Akron 59

At Gill Coliseum

Corvallis, Ore.

Oregon St. 70, Long Beach St. 59

At Murphy Athletic Center

Murfreesboro, Tenn.

Middle Tennessee 86, Wofford 56

At Moody Coliseum

Dallas

Tennessee Tech 73, SMU 62

At Memorial Gymnasium

Nashville, Tenn.

Vanderbilt 73, Murray St. 47

At Walsh Gymnasium

South Orange, N.J.

Seton Hall 67, Fairleigh Dickinson 45

At CBU Events Center

Riverside, Calif.

San Diego 76, Cal Baptist 67

At Arena-Auditorium

Laramie, Wyo.

Wyoming 76, Idaho St. 73, OT

At Frost Arena

Brookings, S.D.

S. Dakota St. 87, Ohio 57

At Daskalakis Athletic Center

Philadelphia

Drexel 54, Norfolk St. 47

At Kress Events Center

Green Bay, Wis.

Minnesota 73, Green Bay 65

At UNT Coliseum

Denton, Texas

Tulsa 75, North Texas 62

At Mizzou Arena

Columbia, Mo.

Drake 83, Missouri 78, OT

At War Memorial Gymnasium

San Francisco

Air Force 64, San Francisco 60

At McLeod Center

Cedar Falls, Iowa

N. Iowa 75, UMKC 58

At Silvio O. Conte Forum

Chestnut Hill, Mass.

Boston College 69, Maine 44

At Trojan Arena

Troy, Ala.

Alabama 82, Troy 79

Friday, March 18

At Thomas F. Ryan Center

Kingston, R.I.

Quinnipiac 61, Rhode Island 50

At SECU Arena

Towson, Md.

Old Dominion 72, Towson 66

At Chiles Center

Portland, Ore.

Portland 72, Colorado St. 63

At Stuart C. Siegel Center

Richmond, Va.

VCU 56, Stony Brook 48

At Rose Hill Gymnasium

Bronx, N.Y.

Bucknell 73, Fordham 64

At Pauley Pavilion

Los Angeles

UCLA 61, UC Irvine 48

At Savage Arena

Toledo, Ohio

Toledo 61, Houston Baptist 51

Second Round

Sunday, March 20

At Gill Coliseum

Corvallis, Ore.

Oregon St. 74, Portland 56

At Dreamstyle Arena

Albuquerque, N.M.

New Mexico 73, San Diego 69

At Frost Arena

Brookings, S.D.

S. Dakota St. 78, Minnesota 57

At Ted Constant Convocation Center

Norfolk, Va.

Wyoming 97, Tulsa 90, 3OT

At Pauley Pavilion

Los Angeles

UCLA 61, Air Force 45

At Fertitta Center

Houston

Houston 63, Tennessee Tech 55

At Ted Constant Convocation Center

Norfolk, Va.

Columbia 62, Old Dominion 59

Monday, March 21

At Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center

Kent, Ohio

Toledo 79, Kent St. 59

At Murphy Athletic Center

Murfreesboro, Tenn.

Middle Tennessee 67, Wake Forest 55

At Memorial Gymnasium

Nashville, Tenn.

Vanderbilt 71, Liberty 45

At Knapp Center

Des Moines, Iowa

Drake 62, N. Iowa 55

At Silvio O. Conte Forum

Chestnut Hill, Mass.

Boston College 94, Quinnipiac 68

At Devlin Fieldhouse

New Orleans

Alabama 81, Tulane 77

At Walsh Gymnasium

South Orange, N.J.

Seton Hall 70, VCU 67

At Daskalakis Athletic Center

Philadelphia

Drexel 61, Bucknell 58

At Al McGuire Center

Milwaukee

Marquette 77, Purdue 62

Third Round

Thursday, March 24

At Gill Coliseum

Corvallis, Ore.

Oregon St. 78, New Mexico 73

At Arena-Auditorium

Laramie, Wyo.

UCLA 82, Wyoming 81, 3OT

At Francis S. Levien Gymnasium

New York

Columbia 54, Boston College 51

At Walsh Gymnasium

South Orange, N.J.

Seton Hall 78, Drexel 71

At Al McGuire Center

Milwaukee

Toledo 92, Marquette 82

At Murphy Athletic Center

Murfreesboro, Tenn.

Middle Tennessee 55, Vanderbilt 53

At Frost Arena

Brookings, S.D.

S. Dakota St. 84, Drake 66

At Foster Auditorium

Tuscaloosa, Ala.

Alabama 79, Houston 64

Quarterfinals

At Francis S. Levien Gymnasium

New York

Sunday, March 27

Oregon St. vs. UCLA, 3 p.m.

S. Dakota St. vs. Alabama, 6 p.m.

Monday, March 28

Columbia vs. Seton Hall, 8 p.m.

Toledo vs. Middle Tennessee, 7 p.m.

Semifinals

Wednesday, March 30

Oregon St.-UCLA winner vs. S. Dakota St.-Alabama winner, TBA

Columbia-Seton Hall winner vs. Toledo-Middle Tennessee winner, TBA

Championship

Saturday, April 2

Oregon St.-UCLA_S. Dakota St.-Alabama winner vs. Columbia-Seton Hall_Toledo-Middle Tennessee winner, TBA

