RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Russians push deeper into besieged Mariupol | Police officer pleads for help | 1.5 million kids at risk of trafficking | Live updates | How to help
Home » Sports » Swiderski's 2 goals help…

Swiderski’s 2 goals help Charlotte FC beat Revolution 3-1

The Associated Press

March 19, 2022, 10:42 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Charlotte FC, led by two goals from Karol Swiderski, beat the New England Revolution on Saturday by a score of 3-1.

Swiderski scored his first goal for Charlotte (1-3-0) in the sixth minute, assisted by Alan Franco. He added a goal in the 57th minute, assisted by Benjamin Bender.

Charlotte also got one goal from Bender.

The Revolution’s (1-2-1) goal was scored by Carles Gil.

The Revolution outshot Charlotte 17-14. Both teams had six shots on goal.

Kristijan Kahlina saved five of the six shots he faced for Charlotte. Earl Edwards Jr. saved three of the six shots he faced for the Revolution.

Up next for Charlotte is a matchup Saturday with Cincinnati at home, while the Revolution play the New York Red Bulls on Saturday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

After 40 years of service, Vogel offers ways to make federal IT better

VA EHR rollout increased 'risks for errors' in veteran health care, watchdog warns

SSA hires retired staff to manage crowds at field offices as in-person service ramps up

IRS plans to hire staff to tackle backlog faster, but struggles on competitive pay

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up