NCAA Women’s Division III Basketball Glance

Times EST (through March 18)
Times EDT (March 19)
First Round
Friday, March 4
Chris. Newport 89, Mitchell 42
Mt. St. Mary (N.Y.) 57, Johns Hopkins 54
Trinity (Texas) 61, Hardin-Simmons 57
Whitman 62, Whittier 57
Tufts 84, Clarks Summit 54
DeSales 78, SUNY Cortland 52
St. John Fisher 55, Rhode Island Col. 52
Amherst 60, SUNY Poly 42
Smith 61, Framingham St. 51
Brooklyn 70, Emmanuel (Mass.) 57
Ill. Wesleyan 56, DePauw 55
Wis.-Whitewater 58, Ripon 34
Gettysburg 77, SUNY Morrisville 44
Baldwin Wallace 66, Salisbury 54
Wis.-Oshkosh 48, Wis. Lutheran 42
Simpson 73, Gust. Adolphus 67
Hope 86, La Roche 54
Marietta 65, Wittenberg 50
Millikin 81, Wartburg 68
Wis.-Eau Claire 61, North Central (Minn.) 46
NYU 71, Wash. & Lee 61
Bates 68, Roger Williams 64
Babson 79, SUNY New Paltz 66
Scranton 69, New Jersey City 47
Ithaca 75, Catholic 63
Springfield 73, Messiah 68
John Carroll 100, Elizabethtown 56
Trine 62, Immaculata 37
Mary Hardin-Baylor 79, Webster 76
East Tex. Baptist 65, Rhodes 53
Southern Va. 67, Shenandoah 48
Transylvania 69, Wash. & Jeff. 52
Second Round
Saturday, March 5
Chris. Newport (25-0) vs. Mt. St. Mary (N.Y.) , 6 p.m.
Trinity (Texas) (26-2) vs. Whitman , 8 p.m.
Tufts vs. DeSales (22-3), 5 p.m.
Amherst (26-2) vs. St. John Fisher , 6 p.m.
Smith vs. Brooklyn (22-3), 6 p.m.
Wis.-Whitewater (20-8) vs. Ill. Wesleyan , 8 p.m.
Gettysburg vs. Baldwin Wallace (22-4), 6 p.m.
Simpson (20-6) vs. Wis.-Oshkosh , 6 p.m.
Hope vs. Marietta (22-5), 7 p.m.
Wis.-Eau Claire (22-6) vs. Millikin , 6 p.m.
NYU vs. Bates (18-7), 5 p.m.
Scranton (20-7) vs. Babson , 6 p.m.
Ithaca vs. Springfield (23-4), 5 p.m.
Trine 63, John Carroll 42
Mary Hardin-Baylor (23-4) vs. East Tex. Baptist , 6 p.m.
Transylvania (25-4) vs. Southern Va. , 6 p.m.
Third Round
Chris. Newport-Mt. St. Mary (N.Y.)-winner vs. Trinity (Texas)-Whitman-winner, TBA
Tufts-DeSales-winner vs. Amherst-St. John Fisher-winner, TBA
Smith-Brooklyn-winner vs. Wis.-Whitewater-Ill. Wesleyan-winner, TBA
Gettysburg-Baldwin Wallace-winner vs. Simpson-Wis.-Oshkosh-winner, TBA
Hope-Marietta-winner vs. Wis.-Eau Claire-Millikin-winner, TBA
NYU-Bates-winner vs. Scranton-Babson-winner, TBA
Ithaca-Springfield-winner vs. Trine , TBA
Mary Hardin-Baylor-East Tex. Baptist-winner vs. Transylvania-Southern Va.-winner, TBA
