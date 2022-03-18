NCAA Women’s Division III Basketball Glance

Times EST (through March 16)
Times EDT (March 17)
First Round
Friday, March 4
Chris. Newport 89, Mitchell 42
Mt. St. Mary (N.Y.) 57, Johns Hopkins 54
Trinity (Texas) 61, Hardin-Simmons 57
Whitman 62, Whittier 57
Tufts 84, Clarks Summit 54
DeSales 78, SUNY Cortland 52
St. John Fisher 55, Rhode Island Col. 52
Amherst 60, SUNY Poly 42
Smith 61, Framingham St. 51
Brooklyn 70, Emmanuel (Mass.) 57
Ill. Wesleyan 56, DePauw 55
Wis.-Whitewater 58, Ripon 34
Gettysburg 77, SUNY Morrisville 44
Baldwin Wallace 66, Salisbury 54
Wis.-Oshkosh 48, Wis. Lutheran 42
Simpson 73, Gust. Adolphus 67
Hope 86, La Roche 54
Marietta 65, Wittenberg 50
Millikin 81, Wartburg 68
Wis.-Eau Claire 61, North Central (Minn.) 46
NYU 71, Wash. & Lee 61
Bates 68, Roger Williams 64, OT
Babson 79, SUNY New Paltz 66
Scranton 69, New Jersey City 47
Ithaca 75, Catholic 63
Springfield 73, Messiah 68
John Carroll 100, Elizabethtown 56
Trine 62, Immaculata 37
Mary Hardin-Baylor 79, Webster 76
East Tex. Baptist 65, Rhodes 53
Southern Va. 67, Shenandoah 48
Transylvania 69, Wash. & Jeff. 52
Second Round
Saturday, March 5
Chris. Newport 107, Mt. St. Mary (N.Y.) 52
Trinity (Texas) 52, Whitman 39
Tufts 58, DeSales 47
Amherst 56, St. John Fisher 48
Smith 76, Brooklyn 58
Wis.-Whitewater 72, Ill. Wesleyan 54
Baldwin Wallace 66, Gettysburg 54
Wis.-Oshkosh 64, Simpson 56
Hope 85, Marietta 66
Millikin 59, Wis.-Eau Claire 56
NYU 76, Bates 54
Scranton 65, Babson 53
Springfield 73, Ithaca 71, OT
Trine 63, John Carroll 42
Mary Hardin-Baylor 75, East Tex. Baptist 57
Transylvania 77, Southern Va. 55
Third Round
Friday, March 11
Trinity (Texas) 76, Chris. Newport 71
Amherst 48, Tufts 45
Wis.-Whitewater 78, Smith 76, OT
Wis.-Oshkosh 74, Baldwin Wallace 63
Hope 91, Millikin 77
NYU 73, Scranton 54
Trine 58, Springfield 49
Transylvania 63, Mary Hardin-Baylor 58
Quarterfinals
Saturday, March 12
Amherst 79, Trinity (Texas) 68
Wis.-Whitewater 68, Wis.-Oshkosh 62
Hope 83, NYU 64
Trine 54, Transylvania 47
Semifinals
Thursday, March 17
Wis.-Whitewater 55, Amherst 51
Hope 57, Trine 52
Championship
Saturday, March 19
Wis.-Whitewater (28-4) vs. Hope (31-1), 2 p.m.
