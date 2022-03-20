National Invitational Tournament Glance

All Times EDT
First Round
Tuesday, March 15
At Reed Arena
College Station, Texas
Texas A&M 74, Alcorn St. 62
At Lloyd Noble Center
Norman, Okla.
Oklahoma 89, Missouri St. 72
At Dee Glen Smith Spectrum
Logan, Utah
Oregon 83, Utah St. 72
At Memorial Gymnasium
Nashville, Tenn.
Vanderbilt 82, Belmont 71
At Coors Events Center
Boulder, Colo.
St. Bonaventure 76, Colorado 68
At Beasley Coliseum
Pullman, Wash.
Washington St. 63, Santa Clara 50
At Stuart C. Siegel Center
Richmond, Va.
VCU 90, Princeton 79
At Cintas Center
Cincinnati, Ohio
Xavier 72, Cleveland St. 68
At UNT Coliseum
Denton, Texas
North Texas 67, Texas St. 63, OT
Wednesday, March 16
At Savage Arena
Toledo, Ohio
Dayton 74, Toledo 55
At Moody Coliseum
Dallas
SMU 68, Nicholls 58
At Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center
Gainesville, Fla.
Florida 79, Iona 74
At John Paul Jones Arena
Charlottesville, Va.
Virginia 60, Mississippi St. 57
At Chaifetz Arena
St. Louis
N. Iowa 80, Saint Louis 68
At Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
Winston-Salem, N.C.
Wake Forest 74, Towson 64
At Marriott Center
Provo, Utah
BYU 93, Long Beach St. 72
Second Round
Saturday, March 19
At Reed Arena
College Station, Texas
Texas A&M 75, Oregon 60
At Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
Winston-Salem, N.C.
Wake Forest 80, VCU 74
At Marriott Center
Provo, Utah
BYU 90, N. Iowa 71
Sunday, March 20
At Lloyd Noble Center
Norman, Okla.
Oklahoma vs. St. Bonaventure, 8 p.m.
At Memorial Gymnasium
Nashville, Tenn.
Vanderbilt vs. Dayton, 3 p.m.
At Moody Coliseum
Dallas
SMU vs. Washington St., 3 p.m.
At UNT Coliseum
Denton, Texas
North Texas vs. Virginia, 6 p.m.
At Cintas Center
Cincinnati, Ohio
Xavier vs. Florida, 1 p.m.
Quarterfinals
Tuesday, March 22
At TBD
Oklahoma-St. Bonaventure winner vs. North Texas-Virginia winner, TBA
Texas A&M vs. Wake Forest, TBA
SMU-Washington St. winner vs. BYU, TBA
Vanderbilt-Dayton winner vs. Xavier-Florida winner, TBA
Semifinals
Tuesday, March 29
At Madison Square Garden
New York
Quarterfinal winners, TBA
Quarterfinal winners, TBA
Championship
Thursday, March 31
Semifinal winners, TBA
