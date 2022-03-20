National Invitational Tournament Glance The Associated Press

All Times EDT First Round Tuesday, March 15 At Reed Arena College Station, Texas Texas A&M 74, Alcorn St. 62 At Lloyd Noble Center Norman, Okla. Oklahoma 89, Missouri St. 72 At Dee Glen Smith Spectrum Logan, Utah Oregon 83, Utah St. 72 At Memorial Gymnasium Nashville, Tenn. Vanderbilt 82, Belmont 71 At Coors Events Center Boulder, Colo. St. Bonaventure 76, Colorado 68 At Beasley Coliseum Pullman, Wash. Washington St. 63, Santa Clara 50 At Stuart C. Siegel Center Richmond, Va. VCU 90, Princeton 79 At Cintas Center Cincinnati, Ohio Xavier 72, Cleveland St. 68 At UNT Coliseum Denton, Texas North Texas 67, Texas St. 63, OT Wednesday, March 16 At Savage Arena Toledo, Ohio Dayton 74, Toledo 55 At Moody Coliseum Dallas SMU 68, Nicholls 58 At Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center Gainesville, Fla. Florida 79, Iona 74 At John Paul Jones Arena Charlottesville, Va. Virginia 60, Mississippi St. 57 At Chaifetz Arena St. Louis N. Iowa 80, Saint Louis 68 At Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum Winston-Salem, N.C. Wake Forest 74, Towson 64 At Marriott Center Provo, Utah BYU 93, Long Beach St. 72 Second Round Saturday, March 19 At Reed Arena College Station, Texas Texas A&M 75, Oregon 60 At Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum Winston-Salem, N.C. Wake Forest 80, VCU 74 At Marriott Center Provo, Utah BYU 90, N. Iowa 71 Sunday, March 20 At Lloyd Noble Center Norman, Okla. Oklahoma vs. St. Bonaventure, 8 p.m. At Memorial Gymnasium Nashville, Tenn. Vanderbilt vs. Dayton, 3 p.m. At Moody Coliseum Dallas SMU vs. Washington St., 3 p.m. At UNT Coliseum Denton, Texas North Texas vs. Virginia, 6 p.m. At Cintas Center Cincinnati, Ohio Xavier vs. Florida, 1 p.m. Quarterfinals Tuesday, March 22 At TBD Oklahoma-St. Bonaventure winner vs. North Texas-Virginia winner, TBA Texas A&M vs. Wake Forest, TBA SMU-Washington St. winner vs. BYU, TBA Vanderbilt-Dayton winner vs. Xavier-Florida winner, TBA Semifinals Tuesday, March 29 At Madison Square Garden New York Quarterfinal winners, TBA Quarterfinal winners, TBA Championship Thursday, March 31 Semifinal winners, TBA Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.