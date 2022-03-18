RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Latest updates | Putin at big rally | Aid agencies rush in supplies | Pope's thoughts on war | How to help
Home » Sports » Leal, Suárez dropped from…

Leal, Suárez dropped from Costa Rica roster for qualifiers

The Associated Press

March 18, 2022, 4:17 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Midfielders Randall Leal and Aarón Suárez were dropped along with defender Ricardo Blanco from Costa Rica’s final three World Cup qualifiers.

Defenders Ian Lawrence and Carlos Martínez were on the 27-man roster announced by coach Luis Fernando Suárez on Friday along with midfielders Brandon Aguilera and Carlos Mora and forward Anthony Contreras.

Costa Rica is trying to reach its third straight World Cup. The Ticos host Canada next Thursday, play at El Salvador three days later and close at home against the United States on March 30.

Canada leads North and Central America and the Caribbean with 25 points and the U.S. is second with 21, ahead of Mexico on goal difference. Panama is fourth with 17 points, followed by Costa Rica with 16 and El Salvador with nine.

The top three nations earn berths for this year’s tournament in Qatar and the fourth-place nation advances to a playoff in June against the Oceania champion, likely New Zealand.

The roster:

Goalkeepers: Esteban Alvarado (Herediano), Leonel Moreira (Alajuelense), Keylor Navas (Paris Saint-Germain, France)

Defenders: Francisco Calvo (San Jose, U.S.), Daniel Chacón (Cartaginés), Keysher Fuller (Herediano), Ian Lawrence (Alajuelense), Carlos Martínez (San Carlos), Rónald Matarrita (Cincinnati, U.S.), Bryan Oviedo (Copenhagen, Denmark), Juan Pablo Vargas (Millonarios, Colombia), Kendall Waston (Saprissa)

Midfielders: Brandon Aguilera (Guanacasteca), Jewison Bennette (Herediano), Celso Borges (Alajuelense), Orlando Galo (Herediano), Douglas López (Santos de Guápiles), Alonso Martínez (Lommel, Belgium), Carlos Mora (Alajuelense), Bryan Ruiz (Alajuelense), Yeltsin Tejeda (Herediano), Youstin Salas (Grecia), Gerson Torres (Herediano)

Forwards: Joel Campbell (Monterrey, Mexico), Anthony Contreras (Guanacasteca), José Guillermo Ortiz (Herediano), Johan Venegas (Alajuelense)

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

IRS plans to hire staff to tackle backlog faster, but struggles on competitive pay

Pandemic relief oversight sheds new light on persistent gaps in federal spending data

SSA hires retired staff to manage crowds at field offices as in-person service ramps up

DoD mulls how to return to office, promises telework is here to stay

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up